Becca Bullock, a beloved pub manager, died after an unprovoked stabbing at a German railway station. An inquest details her fatal injuries and the arrest of a homeless suspect.

Becca Bullock, a 31-year-old pub manager from Winchendon, Buckinghamshire, died after suffering a fatal stab wound to the chest during an unprovoked attack at a German railway station. The inquest into her death opened on November 9 at Beaconsfield Coroner's Court, revealing that the caring community figure was killed just hours after arriving in the country to support a friend at a funeral in Austria.

Medical Findings and Immediate Arrest

Senior coroner Crispin Butler stated during the hearing that Ms Bullock succumbed to external and internal haemorrhages caused by the chest injury. Police were dispatched to the Rosenheim train station in Upper Bavaria at approximately 12:50 am following reports of the incident, where they arrested a 27-year-old German man of no fixed address. The suspect remains detained in a psychiatric hospital on suspicion of murder while investigators continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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Community Tributes to the White Swan Manager

Ms Bullock was widely remembered as a much-loved manager at the White Swan pub in Whitchurch, near Aylesbury, where she was known for her dedication to local charity events. Dozens of floral tributes have been left outside the establishment, with landlords expressing their deepest sorrow over the loss of their team member. Friends and colleagues described her as a tolerant, non-judgmental professional who modernized the pub while maintaining it as a safe, welcoming space for the community.

Her Passion for Equestrian Activities and Running

Beyond her hospitality career, social media profiles and acquaintances highlighted her enthusiasm for sports and the outdoors. She was a keen horsewoman who regularly participated in trail hunting and was a devoted dog lover. Additionally, she was a member of the Thame Runners and successfully completed the 2022 London marathon, which she ran to support the Spinal Injuries Association.

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Local Reactions and Ongoing Investigation

Richard Shuffill, the 82-year-old vice-chairman of the parish council in her home village, described her death as a massive shock and a huge loss to the community. He noted that she was impossible not to like due to her pleasant and friendly demeanor. Police are urging anyone who witnessed an argument or physical altercation at the Rosenheim station to contact the Rosenheim Criminal Police Inspectorate.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The inquest proceedings are scheduled to resume on February 23, 2027, as authorities gather further evidence and statements. The coroner will continue to determine the full details of the events that led to the tragic death of the 31-year-old former pupil of Waddesdon Church of England School.