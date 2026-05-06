Inquest Reveals Details of Lady Joan Branson's Passing Following Medical Complications

A coroner's court hears the details surrounding the death of Lady Joan Branson, wife of Sir Richard Branson, focusing on medical history and the circumstances of her passing.

The legal proceedings regarding the passing of Lady Joan Sarah Drummond Branson have brought to light the heartbreaking final days of the wife of Sir Richard Branson .

During a pre-inquest hearing held at the Inner West London Coroners' Court, it was revealed that Lady Joan died at the age of 80 on November 24, 2025. Her death occurred at London Bridge Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for complications resulting from a back injury sustained during a fall. The court heard that a blood clot was the primary cause of her passing, occurring roughly two weeks after the initial accident.

Sir Richard, now 75, along with their children Holly and Sam, have made it clear that they are not seeking to place blame on any medical professionals. Instead, the family is focused on understanding the circumstances of her death to potentially help other families avoid similar tragedies.

Senior Coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox stated that the full inquest will evaluate whether the administration of anti-coagulants, specifically Heparin, could have altered the outcome, especially considering that Lady Joan was already utilizing anti-clot stockings. Lady Joan's battle with vascular health was a long and difficult journey. The court heard that her history of blood clots extended back to at least 2010.

A particularly harrowing episode occurred in 2018 when she woke up to find one of her legs had swollen to three times its normal size. Upon rushing to the hospital, medical professionals discovered a severe series of blood clots stretching from her ankle up to her groin, a case described by doctors as one of the most extreme they had encountered.

To save her life and prevent a catastrophic pulmonary embolism, surgeons performed an urgent procedure to install an umbrella-like structure in her leg, which served as a filter to stop clots from reaching her lungs. At the time, she was prescribed Warfarin and advised to use compression garments. This medical history underscores the fragility of her health leading up to the final fall and subsequent complications.

It is a poignant detail that Sir Richard was actually in the same hospital as his wife at the time of her death, as he was recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in a bicycle accident. Beyond the medical details, the narrative of Lady Joan and Sir Richard Branson is one of enduring love and partnership. The couple first crossed paths in 1976 at The Manor, a renowned former recording studio located in Oxfordshire, England.

At that time, Joan was a former model working in an antiques shop in Notting Hill, which was conveniently located near the Virgin offices. Their union lasted five decades, a period during which they built a life and a family together. Though they celebrated many joys, they also endured the profound grief of losing their daughter, Clare Sarah, who passed away shortly after her birth in 1979.

This shared experience of loss likely strengthened the bond between Richard and Joan over the years. Sir Richard has described her as his rock, his guiding light, and his best friend, emphasizing that she was the cornerstone of their family and a wonderful grandmother to their grandchildren. In the wake of her passing, the Branson family has shared emotional tributes that highlight Joan's kindness and brilliance.

Their daughter Holly described her mother as one in a billion, noting the initial shock and pain that accompanied the loss. Despite the tragedy, the family expressed gratitude for the medical care that had saved Joan's life three years prior, which granted them three additional precious years together. To honor her memory, a peaceful beachfront gathering was held at Sir Richard's 74-acre private estate on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

This secluded sanctuary provided a fitting backdrop for friends and family to reflect on a life lived with grace and love. Sir Richard recalled that their final moments together were peaceful, noting that he had shared lunch with her on the day she passed away and that her departure was quick and painless.

The legacy of Lady Joan remains one of kindness and strength, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and the many people she touched throughout her life





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lady Joan Branson Sir Richard Branson Medical Inquest Necker Island Health Complications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hands off! PSG launch ambitious raid for Real Madrid's defensive jewel with eye-watering €150m release clausePSG sporting advisor Luis Campos is targeting Real Madrid sensation Joan Martinez who has a massive 150 million euro release clause at Valdebebas.

Read more »

Teenager took his own life after bullying during Army trainingConnor Williamson, 17, killed himself after being bullied at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate and facing a 90-day wait for mental health assessment. An inquest found failings in the care provided by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Read more »

Jeffrey Donaldson: Judge 'firm' on wanting trial to begin in three weeksSir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson deny a combined total of 23 charges related to alleged historical sex abuse.

Read more »

Dame Joan Collins and Husband Percy Gibson Attend Charity Gala, Showcasing Timeless Glamour and Advocating for Natural Weight LossDame Joan Collins, 92, and her husband Percy Gibson, 61, attended the Summer Evening Gala hosted by Shooting Star Children's Hospices, raising funds for terminally ill children. Joan, known for her Hollywood glamour, looked chic in a white satin tuxedo jacket, while Percy cut a dapper figure. The event was attended by other celebrities, including Bruno Tonioli and Brenda Blethyn. Joan also shared her views on weight-loss drugs, advocating for natural methods instead.

Read more »

Mother killed by ‘grenade’ in Bristol hailed a hero for saving her son - as tributes pour in for ‘lovely, kindest lady’Joanne Shaw, 35, sent her child to play outside before she was killed in the blast alongside her gangster ex-boyfriend.

Read more »

Sir Richard Branson's Scots wife died of blood clot two weeks after fall, coroner hearsSir Richard Branson's daughter told a pre-inquest review the family wanted 'to help other families if there are any lessons to be learned' after Glasgow-born Lady Joan Sarah Drummond Branson died in November last year.

Read more »