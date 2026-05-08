Inquest Reveals 'Disjointed' Emergency Response in Drowning Death of Mother of Six

An inquest into the death of Saffron Cole-Nottage has revealed significant communication failures and lack of coordination among emergency responders. The 32-year-old mother of six drowned after becoming trapped between rocks as the tide rose. Paramedic Billy Seaman testified that responders 'winged it' during the rescue operation, highlighting issues with training, equipment, and inter-agency communication.

A paramedic involved in the rescue of Saffron Cole-Nottage, a 32-year-old mother of six, described a 'disjointed' operation in which responders effectively 'winged it' during the emergency response .

Billy Seaman, a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service, gave evidence at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Thursday as the inquest continued to examine the response to the incident on February 2 last year. The hearing has already heard concerns surrounding delays in the emergency response after Ms Cole-Nottage became trapped head-first between rocks near the shoreline as the tide rose. She had earlier fallen in a gap between the rocks while walking her dog with her daughter.

Questioned by Bridget Dolan KC, Counsel for the Inquest, Mr Seaman admitted he struggled to access critical drowning guidance while traveling to the scene.

'I was trying to access it (guidance on how to respond to a drowning incident), I really struggled getting the information going to the job, we couldn't find it,' he told the court. Later in his evidence, he added: 'I couldn't access the submerged persons tool.

' The court heard Mr Seaman arrived at the scene at around 8.12pm that evening, alongside colleague Devina Purnell. Another medical professional, Colleen Gibson, was already at the scene. Describing the conditions, Mr Seaman said: 'It was dark,' adding: 'I had no idea if I could drive straight down and reverse.

' Ms Cole-Nottage drowned after falling in a gap between rocks on February 2, 2025. At an inquest into her death this week, a paramedic said he and other responders effectively 'winged it' when they rushed to the scene on Lowestoft seafront, Suffolk. He told the court: 'I stood on the railings. I just saw Saffron's leg, that's all I saw.

' Mr Seaman also admitted he 'hadn't really been prepared for how severely stuck she was'. The major focus of Thursday's proceedings was the communication between responders and uncertainty around how long Saffron had been submerged. The court heard Ms Gibson had information relating to the rising tide and the estimated time Saffron had been underwater.

However, Seaman admitted he never directly spoke with her.

'There was no update of that. I didn't have that information passed to me directly, I didn't have a conversation with Colleen,' he said. Asked by Ms Dolan KC whether that information would have helped, Mr Seaman replied: 'Yeah, it would have been helpful, absolutely.

' Repeated concerns over communication failures emerged throughout the hearing. He admitted: 'I didn't communicate this to anyone else.

' He also told the court: 'I didn't really have communication with other services on the scene, other than the police. ' At one stage, Mr Seaman said he was 'trying to work out who they were' when referring to individuals at the scene. Questioned later by Saba Naqshbandi KC, Counsel for the Family, Mr Seaman reflected on the rescue operation and admitted: 'Looking back I wish there was way more communication and discussion.

' Asked whether he had been involved in inter-agency discussions, he replied: 'I was not involved in any inter-agency discussions. ' The inquest also heard concerns about the apparent lack of command structure at the scene. 'JESIP principles (Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles) not put into place, no overall coordinator,' the court heard. Mr Seaman later described how the response had become 'disjointed' between agencies, adding: 'We severely missed (communicating).

' He referred to responders effectively 'winging it'. Ms Cole-Nottage was described as a 'loving mother who was completely devoted to her children'. The court also heard concerns around training and preparedness within the ambulance service itself.

'Since my training in 2014, Saffron was the first patient I had been to who had drowned,' Mr Seaman said. He later added: 'We are supposed to have annual training, but it is not always delivered.

' Under questioning from Ms Naqshbandi KC, Mr Seaman also described training modules as 'not monitored'. '(Online training is) not monitored, it's there if you go looking for it… it's when you get round to it,' he said. The paramedic further admitted he had 'no experience managing those scenes'.

The court heard Mr Seaman believed rescue efforts should continue despite uncertainty over survival chances, while Ms Purnell had earlier believed Saffron was likely beyond recovery due to the length of time she had been unresponsive. Asked whether he later wished he had challenged decisions made on the night, Mr Seaman replied: 'Absolutely.

' Describing the conditions emergency crews faced, he added: 'It was cold, it was wet, the lighting was poor, we had no life-vests.





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