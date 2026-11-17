An inquest determined that Simon Wilson and Connor Parfitt used inadequate duct tape repairs on inflatable kayaks before their fatal summer trip, resulting in accidental deaths in North Wales waters.

A coroner has concluded that two summer employees died after attempting to repair their inflatable kayaks with duct tape, a makeshift solution that proved fatal when they launched into the sea. Simon Wilson, aged 35, and Connor Parfitt, aged 24, were last seen leaving staff accommodation at the Haven Holiday Park after applying the adhesive repair method to their watercraft.

The pair had been working seasonal jobs at the Hafan-y-Mor Holiday Park in Pwllheli, North Wales, when they decided to take their modified kayaks out the following day. Despite warnings from colleagues and the obvious risks, they headed toward the beach and failed to return, triggering a massive and desperate search operation by emergency services and local authorities.

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The Inadequate Kayak Repair Process

Testimony at the inquest revealed that coworkers observed Wilson and Parfitt using duct tape alongside a standard puncture repair kit inside their staff accommodation before the incident. This specific combination of repair materials was deemed insufficient for the conditions, yet the two friends proceeded to launch their inflatable kayaks into the ocean. The decision to rely on such temporary fixes directly preceded their disappearance on the water, highlighting a critical failure in safety preparation.

Discovery of Bodies and Medical Findings

Connor Parfitt was reported missing alongside Wilson, and his body was subsequently discovered washed up on a beach near Llanfarian in Ceredigion. This discovery occurred five days after the men were last seen alive. The subsequent postmortem examination determined that Parfitt died from hypothermia, a result of prolonged exposure to cold water following a period of fasting before the trip.

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Simon Wilson was not found until two days after Parfitt's body was recovered. His remains were pulled from the sea near Llwyngwril in Gwynedd, North Wales. The medical examination for Wilson concluded that he had drowned. The significant delay in locating Wilson underscored the vast area searched and the challenging nature of retrieving bodies from open waters in that region.

Personal Backgrounds and Family Statements

Connor Parfitt had relocated from Blackpool to Pwllheli to work as a cleaner at the holiday park for the summer season. His brother noted in a statement that Parfitt had experienced significant personal trauma, having previously lost a close friend who died in his arms, which may have influenced his decision to move. A family friend, Michelle Tobin, described Parfitt as a much-loved son, grandson, brother, cousin, and friend, stating that his loss has left an enormous hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Simon Wilson had been employed as a cleaner at the park since February, residing in the nearby town of Porthmadog. His mother, Sarah Wilson, issued a public plea for closure just hours before her son's body was retrieved from the sea. Her request highlighted the profound emotional toll on the families left behind, who were forced to endure the agonizing wait for confirmation of their sons' fates.

Official Ruling and Broader Safety Context

Coroner Kate Robertson presided over the inquest in Caernarfon and returned a formal conclusion of accidental death for both Simon Wilson and Connor Parfitt. This ruling legally confirms that the deaths were not the result of foul play or suicide, but rather tragic outcomes of the activities undertaken. The inquest served to officially document the circumstances surrounding the loss of the two young men.

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The tragedy of Wilson and Parfitt occurred against a backdrop of increased open water dangers during the summer heatwaves of this year. Statistics indicate that at least 35 people drowned in open water across England during this period. The case of these two friends from North Wales stands as a stark reminder of the lethal risks associated with inadequately prepared watercraft and the critical importance of proper equipment maintenance for recreational boating.