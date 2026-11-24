An inquest into the death of Rowan Booth confirms he died after falling off his paddleboard at Llyn Geirionnydd. The coroner highlighted safety concerns following similar incidents.

A tragic inquest in Ruthin has confirmed that Rowan Booth, a 21-year-old resident of North Wales, drowned after refusing to wear a lifejacket during a paddleboarding excursion with friends at Llyn Geirionnydd. The Lake in Snowdonia National Park became the scene of a major rescue operation in July when Booth went missing during a heatwave.

Details of the Tragic Accident at Llyn Geirionnydd

Mr Booth, who was employed by DW Property Maintenance, was visiting the 45-acre lake near Llanwrst, Conwy, on July 7 when the incident occurred. Witnesses reported that he had been sharing a board with Rebecca Walker, the mother of one of his friends, before paddling back to the shore independently. He later went out alone on his own board and accidentally fell into the water, where he struggled and sank.

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Ms Walker told police that she and other members of the group, along with several onlookers, attempted to reach Mr Booth in the water but were unable to save him. The inquest heard that he was not wearing a buoyancy aid and was not attached to his board by an ankle cord, factors that significantly hindered rescue efforts and contributed to the fatal outcome.

Coroner Finds Accidental Death Without Alcohol

Pathologist Dr Zain Mehdi examined the body and officially recorded the cause of death as drowning. His examination found no trace of alcohol in Mr Booth's system, ruling out impairment as a factor in the accident. Kate Robertson, the assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, presided over the inquest and formally recorded a conclusion of accidental death, citing the lack of safety equipment as a primary cause.

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Ms Robertson also read a statement from Mr Booth's mother, Helen Booth, on behalf of the family. She described her son as an individual who genuinely enjoyed helping people and bringing kindness to those around him, highlighting his character and the void his loss has created in the community.

Tributes From Family, Colleagues, and Friends

Madelaine Booth, Mr Booth's sister, paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, describing him as having the biggest heart and touching many lives without ever asking for anything in return. Her words were echoed by a spokesman for DW Property Maintenance, who stated that Mr Booth was not just a valued team member but was like family to his colleagues.

The workplace environment he contributed to was described as being filled with laughter and genuine friendship on a daily basis. Following his death, more than £4,600 was raised by well-wishers online through a GoFundMe page set up by his friend Shay Green, who remembered him as a crazy lad who would happily do anything for anyone without hesitation.

Coroner Warns of Recurring Safety Hazards

Senior coroner John Gittins, who recently opened the inquest into the death of 34-year-old Nathan Jones in August, noted a disturbing commonality between the two drownings at Llyn Geirionnydd. Both men died in almost identical circumstances, and neither was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, raising serious safety concerns for the popular tourist spot.

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Mr Gittins emphasized that these tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the importance of being appropriately equipped when engaging in water activities. He expressed clear concern over the recurring lack of safety gear, urging the public to prioritize wearing life jackets to prevent further avoidable deaths at the lake located at the foot of the Carneddau mountains.