Insect Bites and Stings Becoming a Growing Threat in the UK Due to Climate Change, Expert Warns

An expert warns that climate change is causing a rise in insect activity and bites and stings are no longer just a holiday concern. The expert provides tips on how to prevent insect bites and stings and how to treat them if you are bitten.

Insect bites and stings are escalating from a holiday nuisance to a rising concern closer to home, according to Dr Tim Bond, a chemist from Puressentiel. The shift is attributed to climate change , which is altering the types of insects found in the UK. Dr Bond highlighted that milder winters, warmer summers, and increased rainfall are creating favorable environments for insects, causing them to appear earlier in the spring and extend their presence into autumn.

This has led to a surge in insect activity, transforming the landscape of insect encounters across the nation. Previously, bites and stings were primarily associated with foreign travel. However, with global diseases like Zika, malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, and yellow fever present, bites from mosquitoes, midges, ticks, and spiders are becoming a significant threat within the UK. Public health initiatives, such as the national TICK Surveillance Scheme (TSS) by Public Health England, are in place to monitor tick distribution and seasonal patterns due to the Lyme disease risk they pose. This highlights the growing need for vigilance and preventative measures.\Dr Bond has provided six crucial tips to help mitigate the risk of insect bites and stings. His first recommendation is to replace traditional DEET-based sprays with plant-based alternatives. Studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of Java citronella oil in repelling mosquitoes, while Eucalyptus citriodora has been shown to combat Anopheles gambiae, the mosquito species responsible for spreading malaria. These ingredients, combined with other essential oils, are incorporated into products like Puressentiel's Bite and Sting Repellent and Soothing Spray, offering up to eight hours of protection against various biting insects, including mosquitoes, sandflies, and ticks. Plant-based solutions are also preferable because they avoid the often-unpleasant strong odor of DEET-based repellents, and they are not neurotoxic or irritating in low doses, unlike some synthetic products that offer only short effectiveness. Furthermore, the expert advises that clothing choices significantly impact one's chances of being bitten or stung, advocating for lightweight, long-sleeved attire made from breathable materials such as cotton or linen. Lighter colors are also recommended as they are less attractive to insects than darker ones. He also suggests scheduling outdoor activities for late morning or afternoon, as mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Additional preventative measures include using fly screens, natural room sprays or diffusers, and dimming lights in the evening to reduce the entry of unwanted insects.\In the event of a bite or sting, Dr Bond suggests utilizing plant-based ingredients to soothe irritation and alleviate itching. Products like Puressentiel Bite and Sting Multi-Soothing Cream, which is formulated with 99.8% natural ingredients, can help to reduce inflammatory allergic reactions. This cream contains eight organic essential oils, including Tea Tree, Clove, Geranium, Lavandin grosso, True Lavender, Lemongrass, Peppermint, and Niaouli. In addition, the expert cautions against using perfumes and fragranced products, as insects are often attracted to these scents, including strong perfumes, fragranced body lotions, and even some scented shampoos. This advice underscores the importance of a multi-faceted approach to insect bite prevention and management, focusing on both preventative strategies and effective remedies. The rising prevalence of insect-borne threats emphasizes the need for awareness and proactive measures to protect public health and wellbeing as climate change continues to impact our environment





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Insect Bites Stings Climate Change Mosquitoes Ticks Lyme Disease Prevention Treatment Public Health

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Doctor warns mosquitoes, midges and spiders 'growing UK threat'Dr Tim Bond has shared how to protect yourself as well as the best way to treat bites, warning insect-biting and stinging season is starting earlier and lasting longer

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Doctor explains 'best way' to treat insect bites and stingsInsect bites and stings - including from mosquitoes, midges, ticks and spiders - are no longer just a holiday nuisance but are becoming an increasing concern closer to home

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