Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s £12M Cotswolds Mansion: Romeo and Kim Share a Glimpse

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull shared a look inside his parents’ lavish Cotswolds estate, showcasing the luxurious amenities and sprawling grounds of the £12 million property.

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull , recently offered a peek into the opulent lifestyle enjoyed at his parents, David and Victoria Beckham ’s, £12 million Cotswolds estate.

The couple documented their romantic getaway on Instagram, arriving in a £100,000 Porsche with their bulldog, Coco. Their exploration of the sprawling grounds revealed a picturesque lake and a choice of nine bedrooms. The couple indulged in relaxation, notably within an £11,000 Estonian sauna, where Romeo showcased his physique. Their day continued with a trip to a local farmer’s market in another luxury vehicle, culminating in a home-cooked dinner enjoyed outdoors.

Kim playfully captioned their post as ‘wholesome content no one asked for’, while Romeo affectionately referred to them as ‘My girls’. This glimpse into the Beckham’s country home follows previous views offered in the Netflix docuseries ‘Beckham’, which highlighted the family’s refined taste in design, featuring hardwood floors and exposed brickwork. The Beckhams initially acquired the property in December 2016 for a reported £6.15 million.

The documentary showcased the family relaxing in their rustic living room, with Victoria seen on a lavish Chesterfield sofa estimated at £10,000, complete with a matching footstool and armchair. David was also shown relaxing by the fireplace, adding to the overall impression of luxurious comfort. The estate boasts a ten-acre landscape, including a full-size football pitch, tennis courts, and a grand pool table. The property also features a piano, reflecting the family’s commitment to cultural pursuits.

The kitchen is a standout feature, renovated with chic dark grey cabinets, gold handles, and a concealed refrigerator. A black AGA cooker, costing around £10,000, and a traditional pizza oven add to the country aesthetic. The Beckhams utilize designer cookware and linens, including copper pans and Daylesford tea towels. Beyond the main residence, the estate includes a wooden plunge pool, a sauna, and a hot tub.

The converted barn serves as a weekend retreat for the family, providing a respite from their £25 million West London mansion. David Beckham has even embraced cold water therapy with icy dips in the plunge pool, inspired by Wim Hof. The estate’s extensive grounds also feature a pergola and an orchard, completing the idyllic countryside setting. The property represents a significant investment in privacy and relaxation for the Beckham family, offering a sanctuary away from the public eye





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Beckham Victoria Beckham Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Cotswolds Mansion Luxury Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price subject of 'jaw dropping' series from Inside the Manosphere teamLouis Theroux's Mindhouse production company has announced a new Katie Price documentary series, promising an 'unexpected re-appraisal' of the model turned TV personality.

Read more »

Morgan Rogers’ Aston Villa exit inevitable if Marcus Rashford rumours are trueThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Tottenham left reeling by ‘huge’ Xavi Simons blow – ‘it gets worse for Spurs fans’The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Awkward Encounter: Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend and Ex Both Attend Longchamp EventRomeo Beckham's current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, and his ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, were both present at a Longchamp summer pop-up launch in London, creating a potentially uncomfortable situation. The event highlighted the complexities of Romeo's romantic life and the delicate dynamics between the two women.

Read more »

This Cotswolds village just named world’s most beautiful is perfect for kids this bank holidayForbes just named Bibury the world’s most beautiful village; see how to turn this tiny Cotswolds spot into a magical UK bank holiday with kids.

Read more »

Cruz and Romeo Beckham Share Heartfelt Q&A, Reflect on Family and FutureA candid Q&A video featuring Cruz and Romeo Beckham reveals their close bond, discussing love lives, careers, and a poignant song hinting at family dynamics.

Read more »