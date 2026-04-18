Inside Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner's Star-Studded Wedding: Final Preparations Underway at Cotswolds Manor

The picturesque Euridge Manor Farm in the Cotswolds is buzzing with activity as final preparations are made for the imminent wedding of comedian Jack Whitehall and model Roxy Horner. Delivery vans, floral arrangements, and strict security measures indicate the scale of the highly anticipated celebrity event, which is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Preparations for the highly anticipated wedding of comedian Jack Whitehall and model Roxy Horner are in their final stages, with the couple set to tie the knot this weekend. Images captured on Saturday morning at Euridge Manor Farm in the picturesque Cotswolds reveal a bustling scene as a delivery van laden with fresh flowers arrived at the idyllic estate.

The estate has been transformed into a hive of activity, with multiple delivery vans observed throughout Friday and Saturday, including one from Wedhead, a company specializing in wedding furniture and fittings. Security appears to be stringent, with a sports car and a blacked-out van being directed to a secured area of the manor. Individuals believed to be part of the wedding party were seen greeting each other, carrying garment bags as they entered the venue, further emphasizing the discreet nature of the event. A large white marquee has also been erected on the grounds, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The ceremony and reception, widely dubbed the 'wedding of the year', is expected to draw a considerable number of celebrity guests. These last-minute preparations follow recent glimpses of Roxy Horner trying on multiple wedding dresses. The mother-of-one showcased her glamour in a stunning strapless white gown that accentuated her figure before flaring into a full princess skirt. She also tried a second equally breathtaking corseted gown featuring a semi-sheer bodice. Her blonde hair was styled in a half-up do, ready to secure her veil, as she twirled to admire the designs at Galia Lahav. Dresses from this exclusive couture wedding boutique are made-to-order, with prices commencing from approximately £6,000 and extending upwards.

Jack Whitehall, 37, and Roxy Horner, 34, have been engaged since December 2024, having started their relationship in 2020. They are parents to their daughter Elsie, born in September 2023. The comedian recently shared anecdotes about the unique beginnings of their romance. He recounted how Roxy flew from Australia to visit him in London after only three dates. Their relationship unexpectedly deepened during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading them to live together in a shared house with his brother and his partner.

Whitehall described this period as a surreal start to a relationship, highlighting the government's directive that prevented Roxy from leaving his house as a 'good way to guarantee quality time together.' He explained that despite this unconventional beginning, they progressed quickly into a committed relationship without experiencing typical milestones like meeting each other's parents or friends.

Despite the secrecy surrounding the event, it is widely anticipated to be a star-studded affair. The intricate details of the wedding dress code have also caused some amusement. Jack's mother, Hilary, recently revealed on social media that Jack had initially provided her with an incorrect dress code several weeks prior. She humorously shared how she had to acquire a new outfit after the official wedding invitation arrived with a different dress code, to which Jack apologized, saying, Sorry about that, Mumsy.

Earlier this month, Roxy celebrated her hen do with a lively weekend in London. She shared glimpses of her lavish girls' night on Instagram, which included karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk. Jack himself recently acknowledged the Daily Mail's assistance in piecing together fragmented memories of his own stag do. He confessed to Chris Moyles that he began drinking at 11 am on the day of his stag celebrations. The newly announced Saturday Night Live host enjoyed an eventful night out with friends James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, visiting establishments like the mini-golf bar Swingers and a lively club. He further elaborated on some of the 'unwise' antics to Radio X, admitting to a patchy memory due to the early start of his drinking spree but insisted the overall celebration was 'pretty tame.'

The bride's family and friends have also been seen arriving at the venue, adding to the sense of occasion. The Cotswolds estate provides a suitably romantic and private backdrop for the celebrity nuptials





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack Whitehall Roxy Horner Wedding Cotswolds Celebrity Wedding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Amidst Wedding Planning Chaos and Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall squeezed in a game of padel ahead of his upcoming wedding to Roxy Horner, following an amusing incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information from him, causing some pre-wedding frustration.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Ahead of Wedding Amidst Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall was seen playing padel just days before his wedding to Roxy Horner, following a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information. The couple's wedding preparations are underway, with Roxy Horner having recently celebrated her hen do.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Session Amidst Wedding Preparations and Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall was spotted playing padel ahead of his wedding to Roxy Horner. The event is marked by a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information, and follows separate stag and hen parties.

Read more »

Jack's dilemma as Nancy and Beth war explodes after Hollyoaks tragedyJack Osborne is about to be caught in the middle of a clash between Beth Keane and Nancy after a recent car crash in Hollyoaks

Read more »

Jack Whitehall and fiancée Roxy Horner make huge blunders hours before weddingJack Whitehall and his model fiancée Roxy Horner are set to tie the knot this weekend in a lavish ceremony - but planning hasn't been easy.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Set to Marry Roxy Horner Today Amidst Star-Studded PlansComedian Jack Whitehall is poised to tie the knot with model Roxy Horner today in a highly anticipated celebrity wedding. The couple, who share a daughter, have a love story that began during unprecedented times and a history for Whitehall marked by notable past relationships.

Read more »