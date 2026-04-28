Inside Justin Bieber's AU$300 Million Lavish Lifestyle: From Private Jets to Diamond Rings

A detailed look into Justin Bieber's extravagant lifestyle, including his private jet, luxury car collection, and impressive real estate portfolio following his successful Coachella performance.

Justin Bieber , with an estimated net worth of AU$300 million, lives a life of undeniable luxury. Following his highly successful performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which reportedly earned him AU$14 million, a closer look reveals a collection of extravagant possessions.

These include a private jet, a fleet of high-end vehicles, and a substantial real estate portfolio valued at approximately AU$90 million. Bieber's lifestyle is a testament to his enduring success in the music industry and his ability to capitalize on his global fame. At the heart of Bieber’s opulent lifestyle is his Gulfstream G600 private jet, a staggering investment of AU$91.1 million.

This airborne haven isn't merely a mode of transport; it’s described as a five-star hotel in the sky, comfortably accommodating 18 passengers. The jet’s interior is highly configurable, offering a dining area, private sleeping booths, and a relaxing lounge. Beyond the skies, Bieber travels in style with a custom-built Rolls-Royce 103X, valued at AU$1.4 million, commissioned from West Coast Customs. This all-electric vehicle boasts a unique design and a state-of-the-art sound system.

His automotive collection also includes a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and a Lamborghini URUS SUV, showcasing a clear passion for high-performance vehicles. He has also generously gifted his wife, Hailey, with two stunning engagement rings, the latest being a 7-11 carat oval-shaped diamond worth an estimated AU$2.1 million. Bieber’s real estate holdings further exemplify his wealth. His most significant property is a sprawling mansion in the Santa Monica Mountains, estimated at AU$58.8 million.

This luxurious estate, located in the exclusive Beverly Park gated community, features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and extensive 2.5-acre grounds. He shares this neighborhood with prominent figures like Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, and Denzel Washington.

In addition to this Californian haven, Bieber owns a French-inspired mansion in La Quinta’s Madison Club and a lakefront mansion in his native Canada, purchased for AU$7.6 million in 2018. These properties demonstrate a diverse and impressive real estate portfolio, solidifying his status as a true property mogul. The accumulation of these assets reflects not only financial success but also a carefully curated lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and extravagance





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Justin Bieber Luxury Lifestyle Private Jet Rolls Royce Real Estate Hailey Bieber Coachella

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