Inside the world's toughest mega prison

Richard Madeley has spent time inside the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) in El Salvador and says that Britain can learn lessons from the harsh regime inside the £85 million jail to improve its own prison system. The British Good Morning Britain host has argued that the UK's prisons are 'broken' and that the Cecot centroprison system is a model to be followed. The centre is built to hold 40,000 prisoners, with each cell holding 65-70 inmates, with no family visits, no recreational spaces and no rehabilitation programmes. The prison is notorious for its harshness, with inmates spending 23 and a half hours a day locked in their cells, with no exercise or entertainment.

Richard Madeley has insisted Britain can learn lessons to improve its beleaguered prison system from the world's toughest jail in El Salvador . The broadcaster spent time inside the Terrorism Confinement Center ( Cecot ), the cornerstone of Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele's war on drug cartels and key to deportations from the US under President Donald Trump.

Madeley witnessed 3,000-shaven headed inmates including gang members, rapists and terrorists, sat in silence in windowless concrete cells where they were kept locked up for 23 and a half hours a day. And the Good Morning Britain host said the harsh regime inside the £85million jail in Tecoluca could help authorities in Britain fix what he described as the 'broken' prison system.

Speaking ahead of new Channel 5 documentary 'Inside the World's Mega Prison' airing next Wednesday, Madeley said'I think Cecot is probably a unique, brutally bespoke solution to the horrors that plagued ordinary El Salvadorians for so long. But I do believe there are lessons we can learn and apply to repair our own broken prison system. Namely, that once you've agreed on the level of security and punishment and deterrence you want from it, you can achieve consistent results.

You just need the application and determination to do it', Madeley added that the prison was 'notorious for its harshness', saying'The absolute enforcement of prison rules there could hardly be more different from the lax way most UK jails are run, with drugs and phones smuggled in, and prisoners running whole wings in casual defiance of prison staff.

', He also added that visiting the jail changed the way he thinks about crime and punishment since Madeley saidAs I say in the film, there is no question that Cecot breaches human rights. The more difficult question is whether El Salvador had any alternative if it wanted to wrest control back from the psychopaths who had terrorised the general population for decades.

Cecot certainly demonstrates that however you choose to run your jails, whatever the rules and protocols you decide are appropriate, you can enforce them. You just need the will - and the leadership - to do it', Madeley said the men have 'absolutely nothing whatsoever to do' while sat in their cells, given they are not allowed books, magazines, newspapers or screens.

And He saidAll meals must be taken in their cells, inside which they spend 23 and a half hours every day, with just 30 minutes outside for brief, heavily-guarded exercise. Good Morning Britain host Madeley has received rare access to the maximum-security jail Suspected gang members sit in metal bunks stacked four beds high in concrete cells An inmate receives a medical examination at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot).

', Many are suspected members of rival gangs that terrorised the country for decades, alongside convicted murderers and rapists. The 57-acre facility was built to hold up to 40,000 prisoners and currently houses an estimated 15,000 inmates. Madeley saidNothing, absolutely nothing, can prepare you for the sight of 3,000 shaven-headed men crammed behind floor-to-ceiling bars. No doors.

No screening. They sit there in permanently open view through the bars, on tiers of metal bunks four-high - no mattresses, just thin cotton sheets - staring out. It's one hell of a sight Mr Bukele ordered the mega-prison to be built in March 2022 as part of his campaign against El Salvador's gangs, and it opened a year later. Able to hold 40,000 inmates, Cecot is made up of eight sprawling pavilions.

Its cells hold 65 to 70 prisoners each and none of them receive visits





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