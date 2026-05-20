Insider News: Selling Sunset Cast Changes

The casting of Selling Sunset has undergone a significant transformation, with four cast members being let go in April, just weeks before filming for the upcoming 10th season is scheduled to begin.

Selling Sunset has undergone a thunderous cast overhaul just weeks ahead of the filming of the upcoming 10th season of the Netflix hit. Emma Hernan, Mary Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Alanna Gold and Sandra Vergara - the sister of Sofia Vergara - have all been fired from the show, the Daily Mail can confirm.

Insiders alleged that the axe came down on the four cast members in April, with filming scheduled to begin a couple of weeks from now, via TMZ. Meanwhile a source has confirmed to the Daily Mail that Bre Tiesi, Christine Quinn and Heather El Moussa will all be back for the upcoming season. Bonnet, 45, spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail on May 7 and notably offered no indication that she had been jettisoned from the cast.

However she did opaquely remark that 'Netflix wanted a change-up' and said with a smile that she knew of 'changes' being made but 'just can't say' what they are. Selling Sunset has undergone a thunderous cast overhaul just weeks ahead of the filming of the upcoming 10th season of the Netflix hit; the season eight cast are pictured Quinn featured on the first five seasons of Selling Sunset and emerged as its breakout star, the 'villain' fans could not help but find captivating.

She left the show under a cloud of acrimony in 2022, furiously denying allegations she attempted to bribe one of Hernan's clients $5,000 to stop working with her. Quinn and El Moussa's return to the show was announced in April to a burst of fanfare, which Bonnet commented on exclusively to the Daily Mail on May 7.

'Christine's always, she's good for the show. Wasn't happy about the way she left, I mean the things before, but everyone grows and hopefully she has,' said Bonnet. When asked why Quinn was brought back for season 10, Bonnet's responses grew increasingly cryptic as she discussed the future of the show.

'Producers know. I don't know. I have no say over anything - well, actually, maybe I did have a little say, but I don't know,' said Bonnet.

'Production was trying to decide. Netflix wanted a change-up, and there's gonna be a lot of changes.

' She added that 'I don't think anybody really knows what the changes are really gonna be, other than Heather and Christine,' only to then add with a mysterious smile: 'Well, there is more changes than that. I just can't say.

' Possibly dropping an inadvertent hint that she had been let go, she let slip that she was 'not quite sure' when filming was meant to start on season 10





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Selling Sunset Casting Changes Insiders Netflix Season 10 Cast Overhaul Christine Quinn

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