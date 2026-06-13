Insurers Refuse Payout After Britain's Only Pink Ferrari Crash Due to Invalid MOT

Lisa-Marie Brown, owner of the UK's only pink Ferrari, faces a denied insurance claim after her £120,000 supercar crashed in Cardiff because the vehicle had no valid MOT due to a major defect. Nearly three years later, Brown, left injured and out of work, disputes the refusal while insurers stand by their decision based on the car's unroadworthy condition.

Britain's only pink Ferrari, valued at £120,000, was sent flying off the road and into bushes after a dramatic collision at a Cardiff junction in August 2023.

The incident left Barbie-obsessed owner Lisa-Marie Brown, 45, badly injured and unable to work, but nearly three years later her insurers, Admiral, refuse to pay out because the car lacked a valid MOT at the time. Footage shows the supercar traveling at 30-40 mph when another vehicle entered a yellow box junction to turn right as lights amber; the Ferrari swerved left violently, leaving the road.

Brown, a businesswoman and TV personality known for Channel 5's Rich House Poor House and her own show Superstars and Supercars, described it as the craziest thing that ever happened to her, saying she was knocked out momentarily and feared for her life. She has whiplash injuries and says her life has been on hold for three years, fearing she must foot the repair bill herself, though a local mechanic firm has offered help.

Admiral states the car failed its MOT on August 3, 2023 due to a major defect-a fluid leak in the rear shock absorber-which required immediate repair but was not fixed. The insurer notes Brown drove 128 miles in the five days after the failure and was not en route to an MOT centre or repair shop at the time of the crash, making the vehicle unroadworthy and therefore ineligible for a payout.

Brown, founder of Pinkspiration which mentors women in business and runs a valet service and coffee shop, launched the pink Ferrari in 2019 to inspire young female entrepreneurs, receiving mixed public reactions but finding many women felt inspired. She maintains she worked hard to afford the car and is devastated by the insurer's decision





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Pink Ferrari Crash Lisa-Marie Brown Insurance Claim Denied Admiral Insurance MOT Refusal Supercar Accident Cardiff Pinkspiration Founder Car Crash

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