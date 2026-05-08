Integrated Nutrition Body Image and Eating Behavior Education for Women in Substance Use Treatment

A study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found that a 10-week program called Healthy Steps to Freedom led to significant improvements in nutrition behaviors physical activity and intuitive eating among women in substance use treatment. The program also resulted in reductions in body dissatisfaction thin-ideal internalization and disordered eating behaviors.

ElsevierMay 7 2026 A recent study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB) published by Elsevier examined the impact of the Healthy Steps to Freedom (HSF-10) program on nutrition body image and health-related behaviors among 607 women undergoing treatment for substance use.

Findings demonstrated that participation in the 10-week intervention program was associated with significant improvements in nutrition behaviors physical activity and intuitive eating alongside reductions in body dissatisfaction thin-ideal internalization and disordered eating behaviors. Participants reported healthier eating habits and increased physical activity following the program as well as greater reliance on internal hunger and satiety cues.

Significant decreases were observed in restrictive eating binge eating and concerns related to weight gain during recovery; These factors are often linked to relapse risk. The study also highlighted the prevalence of weight-related concerns among women in substance use treatment. At baseline more than half of participants reported concerns about weight gain during recovery and a substantial proportion indicated that weight gain could trigger relapse or future substance use.

These findings underscore the importance of addressing nutrition body image and eating behaviors as part of comprehensive substance use treatment for women. Programs like Healthy Steps to Freedom demonstrate that integrated approaches can support both physical and psychological aspects of recovery. Anne Lindsay PhD corresponding author of the study Professor at the University of Nevada Reno Extension Las Vegas These findings highlight the value of integrating nutrition body image and eating behavior education into substance use treatment programs for women.

The authors note that the Healthy Steps to Freedom program offers a practical group-based approach that can be incorporated into existing treatment settings even those without specialized nutrition or eating disorder professionals. They also emphasize the need for future research to examine long-term outcomes including whether these improvements translate to reduced relapse rates and better overall recovery. Source Elsevier Journal reference Lindsay A R et al. (2026).

Impact of a Program to Improve Nutrition Body Image and Health-Related Behaviors for Women in Treatment for Substance Use. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. DOI: 10.1016/j.jneb.2026.02.001. https://www.jneb.org/article/S1499-4046(26)00037-0/fulltex





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nutrition Body Image Eating Behavior Substance Use Treatment Women Recovery Relapse Risk Weight-Related Concerns Integrated Approaches Group-Based Approach Specialized Nutrition Or Eating Disorder Profe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress made across South Lanarkshire to reduce the education attainment gapA new update given to councillors on the Education Resources Committee today (May 5) shows how targeted funding is being used to support pupils affected by deprivation across South Lanarkshire Council.

Read more »

Residents in Carryduff frustrated by persistent anti-social behaviorResidents of Killynure Green in Co Down report that violent incidents, including arson and frequent street fights, continue to plague their area a year after initial complaints.

Read more »

Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance raises concerns about her entitlement and delusional behaviorThe news text highlights the negative opinions of a celebrity, Blake Lively, after her appearance at the Met Gala. In light of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and her husband's discontent with her actions, her actions are viewed as delusional and entitled.

Read more »

Durham academic says restricting extreme porn could improve sex educationProf Clare McGlynn says restricting harmful content could also help understanding of consent.

Read more »