Intense battle for Kennet Eichhorn as Hertha Berlin star seeks new challenge

The 16-year-old midfielder, who recently became the youngest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history, is available via a release clause valued at up to €12 million (£10m/$14m). Several European heavyweights have been alerted by his consistent performances in the 2. Bundesliga, and he is now intent on making a high-profile move during the upcoming transfer window.

Hertha Berlin 's teenage sensation Kennet Eichhorn has reportedly decided to seek a new challenge this summer, triggering an intense battle between Europe's elite clubs for his signature.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who recently became the youngest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history, is available via a release clause valued at up to €12 million (£10m/$14m). His consistent performances in the 2. Bundesliga have alerted several European heavyweights, with the player now intent on making a high-profile move during the upcoming transfer window.

A complex exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2029, allows him to depart for a fee ranging between €10m and €12m, depending on the destination





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Kennet Eichhorn Hertha Berlin 2. Bundesliga Release Clause European Clubs Premier League Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Guardiola City Bundesliga Second Tier Transfer Window Intense Battle High-Profile Move Consistently Alerted Release Clause German Youth International Premier League Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Guardiola City Bundesliga Second Tier Transfer Window Intense Battle High-Profile Move Consistently Alerted Release Clause German Youth International

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