Inter Miami Draws with New England Revolution, Home Win Still Elusive

Inter Miami and New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw at Nu Stadium, with German Berterame scoring the equalizer for the Herons. Lionel Messi's team continues to search for their first win at their new home.

Inter Miami continued their unbeaten run but remain without a victory at their new home stadium, Nu Stadium, after a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

The match saw the Herons, featuring Lionel Messi, needing to rally from behind to secure a point, highlighting a growing trend of resilience within the team. While a win at home still eludes them, the draw felt positive given the quality of the opposition and the circumstances of the game. The breakthrough for Inter Miami came courtesy of German Berterame, who capitalized on a rebound from a Luis Suarez shot to level the score in the 76th minute.

This goal not only secured a point for the Herons but also provided a much-needed boost for Berterame, easing pressure and showcasing his value to the squad. Suarez’s involvement further emphasizes his increasing influence within the team as he strives for a more prominent role. The first half unfolded as a tactical battle, with both teams probing for openings but ultimately failing to break the deadlock.

Inter Miami showed early promise, particularly after starting Suarez and Berterame following their successful combination in a recent victory over Real Salt Lake. However, the Revs gained momentum in the second half, and their efforts paid off when Carles Gil expertly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the 57th minute. The goal momentarily silenced the home crowd and gave the Revolution the lead.

Inter Miami responded with urgency, and substitute Tadeo Allende thought he had scored an equalizer, only for the goal to be controversially disallowed for offside. Despite the setback, the Herons continued to push for a goal, and Berterame’s eventual strike restored parity.

The late stages of the match saw Inter Miami dominate possession and create several scoring opportunities, but Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner proved to be a formidable obstacle, making a series of crucial saves to deny the Herons a late winner. The draw leaves Inter Miami still searching for their first home win, with the next opportunity coming against rivals Orlando City next weekend.

The performance offered several positives, including the continued development of key players like Suarez and Berterame, and a promising debut from young Preston Plambeck. Manager Guillermo Hoyos received praise for his tactical adjustments and his willingness to trust young players, which ultimately contributed to the team’s ability to earn a point. While the lack of a home victory remains a concern, the Herons’ resilience and attacking potential suggest they are steadily building towards becoming a force to be reckoned with.

The match also highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in defensive organization, as evidenced by Gil’s relatively unchallenged run leading to the Revs’ goal. Overall, the draw represents a step in the right direction for Inter Miami, demonstrating their ability to compete with top teams and fight back from adversity. The team will need to capitalize on their attacking momentum and tighten up defensively to finally secure that elusive home win and establish themselves as a dominant force in MLS





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Inter Miami MLS Lionel Messi New England Revolution German Berterame Luis Suarez

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