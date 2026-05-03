Inter Milan Crowned Serie A Champions with Victory Over Parma

Inter Milan secured their 21st Serie A title with a 2-0 win against Parma, thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Nerazzurri clinched the Scudetto with three games to spare, dominating the match with 59% possession and a strong attacking display.

Inter Milan have emphatically secured their 21st Serie A title, achieving this feat with a dominant 2-0 victory over Parma at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri needed only a single point to mathematically clinch the Scudetto , and they delivered a performance that showcased their superiority, sealing the championship with three league games still remaining.

The atmosphere was electric as Inter fans celebrated a return to domestic dominance, a testament to the team’s consistent excellence throughout the season. The goals came from Marcus Thuram, who broke the deadlock in the first half stoppage time with a powerful right-footed strike, and veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who added a second in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a precise assist from Lautaro Martinez.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Inter, solidifying their position as one of Italy’s footballing giants. The match itself was largely controlled by Inter, who dictated the tempo and created numerous opportunities. They finished with 59% possession and registered five shots on target compared to Parma’s none. The attacking prowess of Inter has been a defining feature of their campaign, having scored an impressive 19 goals in their last six matches.

Thuram’s opening goal was a reward for Inter’s sustained pressure, a well-placed finish that sent the home crowd into raptures. While Parma attempted to offer resistance, they were largely contained by a resolute Inter defense. The introduction of substitutes, including the goalscorer Mkhitaryan, further emphasized Inter’s squad depth and tactical flexibility. The late goal from Mkhitaryan, a composed finish from close range, extinguished any lingering hopes of a Parma comeback and sparked jubilant celebrations on the pitch.

The scenes at the final whistle were particularly poignant for Cristian Chivu, Inter’s coach, who celebrated his first major trophy as a manager, having previously enjoyed Serie A success as a player with the club. Throughout the game, Inter demonstrated their attacking intent with several near misses and saved attempts. Davide Frattesi had a shot saved by Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, while Abdoulaye Ndiaye of Parma missed a header narrowly to the left.

The match also saw a delay due to an injury to Ange-Yoan Bonny of Inter, highlighting the physical demands of the season. Lautaro Martinez also tested Suzuki with a left-footed shot, further showcasing Inter’s attacking threat. Inter’s overall performance was a masterclass in control and efficiency, a fitting culmination to a season of consistent brilliance.

Their record of 26 wins in 35 matches speaks volumes about their dominance in Serie A. The victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, the tactical acumen of the coaching staff, and the unwavering support of the Inter faithful. The celebrations are expected to continue long into the night as Inter Milan bask in the glory of their 21st Serie A title, a moment that will be etched in the club’s rich history.

The team has consistently outperformed expectations, establishing a significant lead over their rivals and demonstrating a clear commitment to attacking football and defensive solidity. This title win is not just a reward for the current season but also a foundation for future success





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Inter Milan Serie A Football Soccer Champions Parma Thuram Mkhitaryan Scudetto

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