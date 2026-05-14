Inter secure first domestic double in 16 years, celebrate with Lautaro Martinez

Inter have secured their first domestic double in 16 years following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico. Captain Lautaro Martinez led the celebrations, praising the transformative impact of head coach Cristian Chivu in guiding the Nerazzurri back to the pinnacle of Italian football this season.

Inter have secured their first domestic double in 16 years following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico.

Captain Lautaro Martinez led the celebrations, praising the transformative impact of head coach Cristian Chivu in guiding the Nerazzurri back to the pinnacle of Italian football this season. Inter effectively settled the final during a dominant first-half display that saw them claim their 10th Coppa Italia trophy. The breakthrough arrived when Lazio defender Adam Marusic inadvertently headed Federico Dimarco's corner into his own net, before Lautaro doubled the lead with a clinical tap-in following high-pressing work from Denzel Dumfries.

This victory ensures Inter become only the second club in history to reach double figures for Coppa Italia titles, following in the footsteps of Juventus. Reflecting on the triumph, Lautaro highlighted the squad's resilience following the disappointment of the previous campaign and credited head coach Chivu for the turnaround. The victory also represents a personal triumph for Dumfries, who missed a significant portion of the season due to a.

The Dutchman was named MVP by the Lega Serie A after providing the crucial assist for Lautaro's goal, proving his value at a decisive moment in the season. By securing both the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, this Inter side have achieved the third domestic double in the club's storied history, matching the legendary feats of 2006 and 2010.

Martinez's goal also sees him equal Hernan Crespo and Julio Cruz for the most Inter goals scored in cup finals, further cementing his iconic status at San Siro





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Inter Coppa Italia Lazio Cristian Chivu Lautaro Martinez Federico Dimarco Denzel Dumfries Scudetto Coppa Italia Titles Juventus Domestic Double Resilience Transformation MVP Champions League

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