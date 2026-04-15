Interior Designer Reveals Common Middle-Class Furniture Regrets

An interior designer shares insights into popular furniture choices that homeowners often come to regret, citing issues of maintenance, practicality, and changing trends. From white sofas to matching sets, discover what to avoid for a lasting, functional home.

Interior designer Jordana Ashkenazi has identified several common furniture choices that many middle-class homeowners eventually regret. These items, often chosen for their aesthetic appeal in showrooms or on social media, can prove impractical, high-maintenance, or simply unsuitable for everyday life, especially in homes with children or pets. Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One House, observes that pieces initially met with excitement often become burdensome.

Trends can be expensive, and investing in items that quickly fall out of favor can lead to frustration when budget constraints prevent updates. Many of these trends are not inherently flawed but become problematic when overused or placed in inappropriate settings. Among the top regrets are white sofas, lauded for their immaculate appearance but notoriously difficult to maintain. Even without children or pets, the constant worry about spills or stains can prevent genuine relaxation, making them a poor investment for most homes. Grandfather clocks, while charming in period settings, can feel oversized and awkward to integrate into modern interiors, often becoming furniture people work around rather than incorporate seamlessly. Open shelving, though beautiful when minimalist, frequently devolves into a constant battle against clutter and dust in real-life homes. What begins as a design feature transforms into a never-ending styling and cleaning chore, demanding significant time and effort to maintain its intended look. The initial appeal quickly fades when the reality of constant upkeep sets in, turning a decorative element into a part-time job. Swing chairs, initially seen as fun, statement pieces, often lose their novelty quickly in most homes, particularly in space-constrained environments. They tend to become decorative rather than functional, with their use diminishing significantly after the initial excitement. The question of whether they are genuinely used or simply for show becomes apparent. Matching furniture sets are another common source of regret. While seemingly safe and easy, they can lead to spaces that feel sterile and lack personality, resembling a showroom rather than a lived-in home. The trend towards eclectic, layered interiors means that buying entire sets is often seen as a dated approach, failing to reflect individual taste and the natural evolution of a home. Ashkenazi emphasizes that the key to a successful interior lies in choosing pieces that are practical for how people actually live, rather than purely for their visual appeal in curated environments. The ephemeral nature of trends and the significant investment involved in furniture mean that thoughtful consideration of longevity and functionality is crucial. Ultimately, furniture that induces stress or requires constant attention detracts from the comfort and enjoyment of a home, regardless of its initial aesthetic appeal. The goal is to create a space that is both beautiful and liveable, a balance that many popular but impractical furniture choices fail to achieve





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