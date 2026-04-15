Interior Designer Reveals Middle Class Furniture Buyers Regret

An interior designer has highlighted common furniture items, such as white sofas and open shelving, that often lead to regret for middle-class buyers due to their impracticality and high maintenance, despite their initial appeal in showrooms and on social media.

Interior designer Jordana Ashkenazi has identified several common furniture choices, often favored by the middle class, that frequently lead to buyer's remorse. These items, while appearing attractive in showrooms or on social media platforms like Instagram, often prove impractical or high-maintenance for everyday living, especially in homes with children or pets.

Ashkenazi, the founder and design director of Element One House in London, notes that pieces people initially love can quickly become a burden due to their upkeep or inability to integrate seamlessly with a family's lifestyle. She emphasizes that trends, while appealing, can be costly, and investing in furniture that quickly falls out of fashion can leave homeowners feeling stuck with expensive regrets. Many of these problematic pieces are not inherently flawed but are often overused or placed in unsuitable environments. Among the most frequently regretted purchases is the white sofa. Ashkenazi describes it as an 'ultimate fantasy purchase' that looks immaculate in curated settings but is notoriously difficult to maintain. Even without children or pets, owners often find themselves overly cautious, constantly worried about spills or stains. The reality is that white sofas can make a space feel less relaxing, as people are hesitant to use them freely. While they might work in highly controlled, low-traffic areas, for the average household, they are deemed a poor investment due to their impracticality. Grandfather clocks, while potentially fitting in period-style homes, are identified as another source of regret in modern settings. Their large, imposing nature can make them difficult to place and integrate naturally into contemporary décor, often forcing homeowners to arrange their rooms around the clock rather than the other way around. In many UK homes, where space can be more limited, these clocks can feel more like a cumbersome addition than a desirable feature. Open shelving, though aesthetically pleasing when minimally styled, often becomes a 'never-ending styling exercise' in real homes. What begins as a design feature quickly devolves into a cluttered display of books, cables, and random objects that require constant tidying and dusting. The effort involved in maintaining its presentable appearance can feel like a part-time job, detracting from the intended aesthetic and becoming a source of constant visual stress. Swing chairs are also flagged as a trend that loses its appeal quickly. While they can add a playful element to larger spaces, their novelty often wears off, and they tend to become more decorative than functional, particularly in smaller homes common in the UK. Frequently, they are underutilized, serving more as a prop than a practical piece of furniture. Finally, matching furniture sets are criticized for their lack of personality. While seemingly a safe and easy choice, they can result in a space that feels flat and uninspired, akin to purchasing an entire showroom display without thoughtful consideration. Modern interior design favors layered and collected looks that reflect individual living, moving away from the uniformity of matching sets. Such choices can be perceived as safe but ultimately lack individual style and character





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Interior Designer Reveals Common Middle-Class Furniture RegretsAn interior designer shares insights into popular furniture choices that homeowners often come to regret, citing issues of maintenance, practicality, and changing trends. From white sofas to matching sets, discover what to avoid for a lasting, functional home.

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