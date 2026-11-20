Violent clashes erupted in London as police separated student protesters from anti-migrant demonstrators during the International Youth Strike, which spread to Germany, Italy, and France. Over 50 groups coordinated rallies demanding an end to war, war funding, and the cost-of-living crisis affecting young people across the continent.

The Metropolitan Police intervened heavily in London today to separate student protesters from anti-migrant demonstrators during the International Youth Strike rally at Parliament Square. Hundreds of officers were deployed to the Westminster area to maintain order after angry scenes unfolded between the two opposing groups. This coordinated action by a youth-led coalition saw activists take to the streets in cities from Italy to Germany to demand better living conditions and an end to wars.

Police Interventions and Public Order

Officers in London worked tirelessly to prevent further escalation between the conflicting groups. Some protesters were led away by police, while UK Independence Party leader Nick Tenconi was photographed tearing apart a Palestinian flag. Meanwhile, a member of the British Security UK group stood watch by the statue of former prime minister Winston Churchill, which has previously been targeted by protesters. In Scotland, University of Edinburgh students joined the movement, marching to say no to war, unfair wages, homelessness, and job cuts. The presence of counter-protesters led to confrontations that required significant policing resources to contain.

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Youth Coalitions and Core Demands

The rallies are coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, with organizers stating that young people in more than 25 countries are joining the demonstrations. Demonstrators hit the streets waving banners that read: 'No to war, racism, climate crisis, capitalism.' The protests are fueled by issues such as wars abroad, high rents, and deteriorating learning conditions. Organizers collectively feel that governments are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business to invest enough in the wellbeing of younger generations. The organizing coalition urged a 'radical transformation of the system we live in' to address these systemic failures.

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European Context and Historical Parallels

The European Union context has intensified the atmosphere, with organizers pointing out that funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies, and housing. This sentiment echoes the origins of France's Yellow Vests, a movement that rattled President Emmanuel Macron with street protests in 2018 and 2019. The calls to protest coincide with the eighth anniversary of that movement, which began as a campaign against rising fuel taxes before evolving into widespread protests over the cost of living. These European protests have in part been inspired by demonstrations in France that began when students demonstrated at high schools in mid-September.

Rallies in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Rome

In Berlin, about 1,000 university students and school pupils took part in a demonstration, with many protesting Germany's rapid rearmament. This militarization has fueled fears of a return to compulsory military service. Protesters also railed against rearmament in the German financial hub Frankfurt, where some jewelry and luxury fashion retailers had boarded up their windows. They were fearful of a repeat of rioting and looting that hit the city during demonstrations last month. Meanwhile, in Rome, tens of thousands took part in a march organized by Italy's main trade union. High school students marched behind a banner that read: 'We will take freedom if no one gives it to us - against the government, the war and the high cost of living.' Cardboard models of tanks were burned at demonstrations in both Rome and Milan, symbolizing their opposition to military spending.