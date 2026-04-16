Internet-Famous Lafond Family Survives Terrifying Hit-and-Run Crash in California

The popular Lafond family, known for their large family content online, were involved in a harrowing hit-and-run incident on a California freeway. Their 12-passenger van was struck with extreme force, causing it to spin and crash into a median, though miraculously, all ten family members escaped serious injury. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and authorities are investigating the incident.

A large internet-famous family of ten, known as the House of Lafond on social media platforms, experienced a terrifying ordeal on Monday afternoon when their 12-passenger van was involved in a hit-and-run collision on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood, California . The family was en route to enjoy a meal of sushi tacos when another vehicle forcefully struck their van.

The impact was so severe that the family's vehicle began spinning uncontrollably on the busy thoroughfare before ultimately crashing into the median. Both parents, Johnetta and Hashim Lafond, promptly contacted emergency services. The driver of the offending vehicle, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, fled the scene immediately after the incident. While the Lafond family sustained no life-threatening injuries, they reported feeling sore and shaken by the violent encounter. Fortunately, all ten family members were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, which undoubtedly contributed to their survival and lack of serious harm. Aerial footage from the aftermath showed first responders attending to the family, and photographs revealed the extent of the damage to their van, with shattered windows and significant deformation from the collision. Hashim Lafond described the moment of impact, recalling seeing the speeding car in his rearview mirror and later admitting with a touch of dark humor that his primary thought was still about reaching their sushi taco destination. Johnetta Lafond recounted the sensory experience of the crash, detailing the sudden boom and the disorienting sensation of their large van spinning. She emphasized the sheer size of their vehicle, highlighting the alarming nature of such an event. Hashim also expressed his fear for his family's safety as their van spun, concerned about how other drivers would react and the potential for further collisions. He described a moment of disbelief, questioning if they had truly survived the ordeal. The Lafond family, with nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok alone, frequently shares their daily lives as a large family, which has also led to appearances on national television shows like Good Morning America and The Steve Harvey Show. Their influence extends to the commercial realm, having modeled for prominent brands such as Target, Nike, and Delta Airlines. The family expressed profound gratitude for escaping the incident unharmed but voiced their confusion and distress regarding the driver's decision to flee. Johnetta questioned the perpetrator's lack of concern for their well-being. The family's van was declared a total loss and was towed from the scene, leaving them to navigate transportation challenges while dealing with their insurance. Despite the traumatic experience, some of the children demonstrated remarkable resilience, attending their scheduled dance class that evening. Eleven-year-old Anaiah Lafond mentioned experiencing significant neck pain, making turning her head difficult. The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the hit-and-run, emphasizing that leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense in California, irrespective of fault. The consequences can vary based on the severity of the collision's outcome





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Lafond Family Hit-And-Run California Car Crash Influencer Family

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