A major study reveals that intolerance of uncertainty increased significantly among young adults from 1992 to 2023, driven by a sharp acceleration after 2012. This cognitive shift may explain the growing prevalence of anxiety.

A comprehensive analysis led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Boston University School of Public Health reveals a significant upward trajectory in psychological distress among young adults. The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry on November 19, 2026, documents that the intolerance of uncertainty increased steadily among college-aged individuals in Canada and the United States between 1992 and 2023. This cognitive trait, defined as the tendency to struggle with situations where important information is unknown or outcomes are unpredictable, serves as a key psychological risk factor for anxiety disorders. The findings indicate that the rate of this increase accelerated markedly starting around 2012, rising approximately three times faster during the period from 2012 to 2023 compared to the previous two decades.

Cognitive Shifts Driving Anxiety Trends

The research provides updated insights into one of the core building blocks of anxiety by examining intolerance of uncertainty over a thirty-one-year span. Although this condition is not a health outcome or a root cause of disease, it acts as an intermediary cognitive process that contributes to the development of anxiety. For instance, individuals with high intolerance of uncertainty may feel a compulsive need to know exactly what to expect before attending class or social gatherings. They often become anxious or distressed when they cannot predict what will happen, placing them at greater risk for multiple anxiety and mood disorders.

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While intolerance of uncertainty is considered one of the central psychological processes involved in anxiety, little research had previously examined whether changes in this trait over time parallel the well-documented increase in anxiety among young adults. The researchers sought to fill this gap by analyzing longitudinal data to understand the mechanisms behind the growing prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders in the youth population. The results suggest that rising intolerance of uncertainty may be a primary mechanism underlying these mental health challenges, offering a deeper understanding of why these disorders are becoming more common.

Methodology and Data Analysis Details

To ensure rigorous scientific standards, the authors utilized the Web of Science database, a gold standard platform for citation research. They identified peer-reviewed studies of college students in the U.S. and Canada published between 2007 and 2025. After screening nearly 300 full-text articles, the team analyzed data from 138 studies representing 35,296 participants who completed either the 27-item or 12-item Intolerance of Uncertainty Scale. This massive sample size allowed for a robust analysis of trends across different cohorts and geographic locations within North America.

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Across the entire study period, average intolerance of uncertainty scores increased by approximately 0.65 points per year from 1992 through 2023. The rate of increase accelerated markedly around 2012, with intolerance of uncertainty rising about three times faster during the later period compared to the earlier one. This statistical finding confirms that the psychological landscape for young adults has shifted significantly over the last decade, creating a new baseline for how uncertainty is perceived and managed by this demographic.

Societal Drivers and Mental Health Awareness

Jeroen M. Van Baar, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in Epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health and the first author of the study, highlighted the importance of these temporal trends. Van Baar noted that while there have been many reports of anxiety and depression symptoms becoming more common among young adults over the past two decades, there was previously little knowledge about how intolerance of uncertainty has changed since 2014. The researchers argue that if this cognitive trait plays an important role in anxiety and depression, it would logically be expected to have increased alongside these conditions, which the data confirms.

The researchers suggest that a number of societal changes may be driving these psychological shifts. Factors such as increased smartphone and social media use, greater academic pressure, loneliness, economic instability, childhood adversity, and the COVID-19 pandemic may all contribute to rising intolerance of uncertainty. Van Baar stated that these factors are likely intertwined and mutually reinforcing, jointly contributing to population-level increases in intolerance of uncertainty and anxiety among young adults. Any explanation for these trends must account for both the long-term upward trend since the 1990s and the inflection point observed around 2012.

Implications for Mental Health Diagnosis

The findings also help address an ongoing debate regarding whether rising rates of anxiety simply reflect greater awareness of mental health rather than true increases in underlying psychological distress. Some researchers have argued that increases in anxiety and mood disorder symptoms among young people may partly reflect greater mental health awareness. Because young people are now more familiar with terms like anxiety, they may be more likely to report symptoms in surveys even if their underlying feelings have not changed. This criticism has long been a point of contention in epidemiological studies of youth mental health.

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However, intolerance of uncertainty remains a relatively unfamiliar concept outside psychology, making this study less vulnerable to that criticism. Katherine M. Keyes, PhD, a professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman and the senior author, emphasized that the consistent increase in intolerance of uncertainty mirrored trends in anxiety and mood disorder symptoms. This pattern suggests that these trends are unlikely to be explained solely by greater mental health awareness and may instead reflect genuine changes in underlying mental health. The persistent increase in intolerance of uncertainty justifies continued research into the role of uncertainty in the epidemiology of anxiety and the development of interventions that effectively reduce this cognitive trait.