Intralesional Nivolumab Injection Shows Promise in Treating Precancerous Oral Lesions Without Surgery

A phase I clinical trial reveals that injecting nivolumab directly into precancerous mouth lesions significantly reduces their size and avoids the need for invasive surgery while minimizing systemic toxicity.

A groundbreaking phase I clinical trial presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting has unveiled a promising new strategy for managing precancerous oral lesions. The study highlights the efficacy of injecting the immunotherapy agent nivolumab (Opdivo) directly into high-risk lesions, a method that successfully reduced lesion size and spared many patients from invasive surgical procedures.

Oral dysplasia affects approximately 5% of the global population, with potential progression rates to oral cancer ranging from 1% to 36%. Traditionally, surgical resection has been the standard of care. However, as noted by lead researcher Dr. Moran Amit of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, this approach carries significant risks. The mouth is essential for speech, deglutition, and breathing. Repeated surgeries often result in the permanent loss of oral tissue, particularly on the tongue, which can lead to severe long-term functional deficits and a diminished quality of life for patients. Furthermore, with recurrence rates as high as 40%, patients often face a cycle of debilitating operations. Systemic delivery of nivolumab through intravenous infusion has previously shown potential in shrinking these lesions. Nevertheless, systemic administration exposes the body to severe side effects and toxicities, which are generally deemed unacceptable for patients who have not yet developed invasive cancer. To overcome this, the research team pioneered an intralesional injection technique. By administering just 2% to 4% of the standard systemic dose directly into the tissue, the researchers aimed to concentrate the drug's therapeutic impact locally while sparing the rest of the body from systemic exposure. The trial enrolled 29 participants with histologically confirmed premalignant oral lesions, many of which were situated on the tongue. Participants received either 10 mg or 20 mg of nivolumab every three weeks for four cycles, focusing on the largest lesion in each subject to observe whether the immune response remained localized or became systemic. The results from the clinical trial were highly encouraging, with 85% of patients (25 out of 29) exhibiting a positive clinical response after a median follow-up of 14.5 months. The average reduction in lesion surface area was 60%, with 19 patients seeing improvements greater than 50%. Notably, 41% of participants experienced a histologic downgrading, and six patients achieved a complete pathological response, showing no remaining signs of dysplasia. The safety profile was significantly improved, with serum nivolumab levels recorded at 10-fold lower than systemic protocols, resulting in zero dose-limiting toxicities. Twelve months post-treatment, over 82% of treated lesions remained cancer-free. For the minority of patients who did progress to cancer, the early detection enabled by the close monitoring of the trial ensured that surgical intervention remained effective and timely. This innovative intralesional approach represents a massive shift in how clinicians might manage high-risk oral precancers, potentially eliminating the necessity for disfiguring surgeries while preserving vital functionality





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Nivolumab Oral Cancer Immunotherapy Oncology Clinical Trials

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