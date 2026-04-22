Invest For The Future Campaign Launched to Boost UK Investment

A new campaign backed by the Treasury and financial firms aims to encourage more UK savers to consider investing, with research showing significant interest and a lack of confidence in the market. The initiative will use digital media, television advertising, and innovative approaches like 'savvy cabs' to educate and engage potential investors.

A new nationwide campaign, Invest For The Future, has been launched to encourage greater participation in investing among UK savers. Research underpinning the campaign reveals a significant gap in understanding and engagement, with 69% of individuals rarely or never discussing investments.

A survey commissioned for the initiative indicates that over 10 million savers – representing 44% of those with savings but no current investments – express interest in learning more about the possibilities of growing their money through investment vehicles. This figure aligns with previous Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data showing approximately seven million adults holding over £10,000 in cash, potentially missing out on the long-term benefits that investing can offer.

While acknowledging the utility of readily accessible cash for emergencies, the campaign emphasizes that excessive cash holdings can hinder the achievement of long-term financial objectives. The core message of Invest For The Future is to position investing as a logical progression from saving, making it feel accessible and relevant to a wider audience. The campaign recognizes that many individuals are hesitant due to a perceived lack of knowledge or confidence.

To address this, it will employ a phased rollout, beginning with digital and social media platforms and expanding to television advertising in the autumn. A key element of the campaign’s creative approach is the introduction of “Savvy the Squirrel,” a character designed to demystify investing, and “savvy cabs” – specially branded taxis in Manchester where passengers can engage in conversations with financial content creators and experienced investors.

This innovative approach aims to break down barriers and foster open dialogue about money management. The campaign is supported by a coalition of financial services firms, alongside backing from the Treasury, the FCA, and the Money and Pensions Service, demonstrating a broad commitment to improving financial literacy and participation in investment. The initiative has garnered support from key figures within the financial sector and government.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, highlighted the potential for increased awareness to empower individuals to make informed financial decisions, leading to greater prosperity and resilience for households and a stronger capital market. Sasha Wiggins, chairwoman of the retail investing campaign and CEO of Barclays, noted the UK’s strong savings culture but emphasized the need to bridge the existing investment gap.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, echoed this sentiment, pointing to the clear demand from savers seeking guidance. Emma Crystal of NatWest Group underscored the growing recognition of investing as a complementary strategy to saving for long-term financial security. Richard Flint, CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown, stressed the importance of building confidence and accessibility, while Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive of the FCA, emphasized the campaign’s role in fostering a stronger investment culture.

Furthermore, recent regulatory changes, implemented from April 6th, allow firms to offer targeted support to customers, bridging the gap between general guidance and personalized financial advice, potentially benefiting at least 18 million people over the next decade. James Andrews, managing editor at Smart Money People, acknowledges the increased accessibility of investment solutions but cautions that ease of access does not eliminate inherent risks





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