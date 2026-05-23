Invest in a Pressure Washer for Outdoor Cleaning

Karcher is a leading brand of outdoor cleaning tools, offering a wide range of pressure washers. The K 5 Power Control Flex Home is a great option for sprucing up outdoor spaces. It can clean areas around the home and garden, motorcycles, bikes and scooters, gardening machines and tools, small cars, medium-sized vehicles, and estate cars, as well as garden and stone walls.

As summer and the promise of warm weather approach, it is the ideal opportunity to spruce up outdoor spaces. Households can cut down on cleaning time by investing in a pressure washer to spruce up patios, driveways, and outdoor furniture.

Karcher is a leading brand of outdoor cleaning tools, offering a wide range of pressure washers. The brand has rolled out a handful of deals especially for the May bank holiday, including a reduction on this K 5 Power Control Flex Home. The K 5 Power Control Flex Home usually sells for £379.99 but is currently reduced to £269.99, a saving of £110.

The device can be used to clean areas around the home and garden, motorcycles, bikes and scooters, gardening machines and tools, small cars, medium-sized vehicles, and estate cars, as well as garden and stone walls. The K 5 Power Control Flex Home also comes with a Home Kit, which includes a T5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of stone and façade cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large areas.

Similarly, Yimbly (a marketplace owned by this title's parent company, Reach Plc) has a Drew&Cole Jet Hawk Cordless Portable pressure washer for £69.99. For 10%, customers can use the discount code SPRING10, which takes the price down to £63. Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home This bank holiday weekend, shoppers can save £110 on this Karcher pressure washer.

£269.99 Karcher Buy Now On Amazon, shoppers can get a Bosch EasyAquatak high-pressure washer for £69, down from £89. This option comes with a selection of nozzles and a 110-bar pump. Karcher's K 5 Power Control Flex Home has racked up more than 100 reviews on the brand's website, 71 of which have been awarded five-star ratings. One user said: "This pressure washer's been a game-changer for cleaning everything around the house.

The adjustable pressure control is super handy, going from gentle rinse to blasting away grime. It's easy to move around, and the hose is a good length too. Plus, the detergent tank makes quick work of soaping things up. I haven't stopped cleaning since I received this product.

" Another customer remarked: "I bought this a month ago and it's fantastic. Got super pressure and used to clean my car and patio with less effort. The accessories all work very well for different jobs and I cannot fault them.

" Not all shoppers were entirely pleased, as one person pointed out issues with the hose storage. They said: "The pressure washer is good, but the hose storage is poor and not as good as my previous K4.

" Another buyer had more luck, writing: "Purchased replacement as older model no longer working after 15 years. Service extremely efficient and fast. Excellent product; would not consider buying an alternative item from any other manufacturer. Best in the business.

Would highly recommend.

" Someone else added: "The customer service level is excellent. The product works perfectly, and I'm very satisfied. I haven't explored all the features of the smart app yet. The water hose is long, though the power cord could be a bit longer.

The patio cleaning attachment does a great job of removing dirt from the pavement. I'm happy with the purchase and hope it remains reliable.

" A penultimate customer penned: "I bought this online a few weeks ago. Really pleased with the washer. Great maximum pressure and very easy to control the pressure for different tasks. The online experience was simple and delivery very quick.

" A final person said: "Bought this over a month ago and absolutely delighted. Delivered quickly and easy to set up.





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Pressure Washer Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home Deal Bank Holiday Bosch Easyaquatak Smart App Hose Storage Customer Service Reviews

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