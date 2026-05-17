Investigation into Small Plane Crash Links Contaminated Fuel to Pilot and Passenger Injuries

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report states that contaminated fuel was possible cause of a small plane crash on 3rd July, causing injuries to the pilot and passenger.

Contaminated fuel may have caused a small plane crash , leaving the pilot and his passenger seriously injured. The Ikarus C42 FB100 Bravo craft crashed in a field just after takeoff, having suffered a total loss of power.

The investigation finds it possible that the fuel 'was not of the correct grade or quality.

' The operator has since purchased a bowser to supply UL91 fuel to its aircraft. A subsequent engine issue was observed on another aircraft operated by the same flying school, attributing the issues to a diesel, light kerosene, or jet fuel contamination in the fuel batch. The pilot decided to land in a field, preventing a more severe scenario.

The report further suggests the fuel supplied to the aircraft might not have been of the correct grade and quality, leading to abnormal combustion





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Contaminated Fuel Plane Crash Pilot Passenger Ikarus C42 FB100 Bravo Wycombe Air Park Buckinghamshire Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) UL91 Fuel

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