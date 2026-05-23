Investigation into the death of Syrian refugee Wessam Al-Jundi exposed to deadly engineered stone dust

A thorough investigation by the HSE and the Metropolitan Police into the circumstances surrounding the death of Wessam Al-Jundi, led to the conclusion that insufficient evidence was found to support a prosecution against his former employers. The HSE extended condolences to the Al-Jundi family for their loss. The death was traced back to the Syrian refugee's exposure to deadly dust from cutting engineered stone worktops, which led to the emergence of silicosis exposure.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into the death of a Syrian refugee, Wessam Al-Jundi, 28, who succumbed to lung transplant failure after exposure to deadly dust from cutting kitchen worktops made of engineered stone.

The former employers of Mr. Al-Jundi will not face prosecution as insufficient evidence was found to support a case. The HSE offered condolences to Mr. Al-Jundi's family. The surge in silicosis cases among workers exposed to man-made quartz led to a nationwide inspection campaign and subsequent enforcement actions against companies failing to adhere to safety rules





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Health And Safety Executive (HSE) Investigation Syrian Refugee Deadly Engineered Stone Dust Silicosis Engineered Stone Worktops

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No Prosecution for Stonemason's Death from SilicosisThe Health and Safety Executive and Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the death of Wessam Al-Jundi, a 28-year-old Syrian refugee who died from silicosis after being exposed to quartz dust while working with engineered stone.

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