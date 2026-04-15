Investigator Recounts Grisly Carnegie Deli Massacre Scene

A death investigator details the harrowing experience of arriving at the 2001 Carnegie Deli Massacre scene, where three friends were fatally shot in a Manhattan apartment, and the meticulous process of uncovering the 'choreography of murder.'

The lingering stench of marijuana, blood, and rich red wine was the first thing that struck death investigator Barbara Butcher as she entered the loft-style apartment above Manhattan’s iconic Carnegie Deli on May 10, 2001. She had been dispatched to a horrific crime scene where five friends had been shot, three of them fatally.

The bodies of Charles Helliwell III, 36, and Stephen King, 32, lay face down on the lounge floor, their hands bound behind their backs with duct tape, pools of blood surrounding their heads. Two other individuals, Anthony Veader, 37, and Rosemond Dane, 36, had miraculously survived gunshot wounds to the head and were being treated at a local hospital. Jennifer Stahl, a 39-year-old actor who had a small role in the movie Dirty Dancing and resided in the apartment, was discovered in a separate room, her personal recording studio. She too had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and, though clinging to life, was rushed to the hospital where she later died. As a seasoned death investigator and chief of staff in the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, Butcher’s role was to meticulously reconstruct the events of that tragic evening. Her task involved deciphering the “choreography of murder” by analyzing the crime scene, the forensic evidence, the victims’ bodies, and conducting interviews. This process, she explained, involves taking in every detail, from blood spatter patterns to the precise positioning of bodies, to understand how events unfolded. It is the crucial intersection of forensics, the physical evidence on the body, and the context of the scene that allows for the resolution of a case. Her work often involves close collaboration with police and forensics teams, though her objective differs. While the police focus on identifying the perpetrator, Butcher’s primary goal is to understand the sequence and mechanism of death. This independent yet collaborative approach is vital in determining the manner of death and ultimately aiding in the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible. Having investigated over 5,500 death scenes, including approximately 680 homicides, Butcher considers her profession to be the most compelling in the world, offering a unique perspective on the intersection of life and death. She believes that understanding how a person lived often provides essential clues to how they died. Within the apartment above the renowned eatery, Butcher quickly began to glean insights into the lives of the victims of what became known as the Carnegie Deli Massacre. Aspiring actor Jennifer Stahl, though recognized for her brief appearance in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, was struggling with her career by 2001. She had turned to selling high-end marijuana, primarily within the entertainment industry and to her social circle. Evidence of this trade was visible throughout her apartment, with jars of marijuana buds and posters depicting various strains of cannabis adorning the walls. The scene painted a picture of a life lived on the fringes, entangled with illicit activities that may have tragically contributed to her demise and that of her companions. The complex interplay of personal circumstances, criminal elements, and the stark reality of violence underscored the grim narrative Butcher was tasked with unraveling, seeking not just who was responsible, but the intricate how and why behind the bloodshed





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