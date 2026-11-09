Investigators Reveal Helicopter Crash Details Killing British Couple in Greece

Hellenic Safety Authority reports Bell 206 lost control before crashing on Sifnos, killing Alexander Cromie, Marie Ebert, and pilot Giorgos Raikos on August 17.

Investigators have released harrowing photographs and a preliminary report regarding the fatal helicopter crash on Sifnos Island, Greece, which claimed the lives of newlyweds Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, along with pilot Giorgos Raikos. The tragedy occurred on August 17 when the Bell 206 private air taxi plunged to the ground near the island's heliport after rotating erratically and bursting into flames.

Preliminary Findings on Control Loss

The Hellenic Air and Railway Safety Investigation Authority (HARSIA) stated that the Bell 206 suddenly lost control around its vertical axis immediately before impact. The aircraft ended up upside down and was almost completely destroyed by fire after hitting the ground near uneven plateaus between two elevated sections of the island terrain.

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Scene photos show the charred remains of the helicopter and surrounding vegetation, with debris scattered up to 50 meters away from the main chassis. One tail rotor blade was found detached 4.4 meters from the wreckage, while the main rotor blades detached upon impact and were located 48 meters from the crash site near the helipad.

Victims Professional Backgrounds

Alexander Cromie, 31, served as the vice president of private wealth solutions at Blackstone's London office. Marie Ebert, 30, was a highly regarded employee of consultancy firm Bain & Company. Both victims were from London and had hired the air taxi to travel from the village of Markopoulo near Athens to the popular holiday destination of Sifnos to begin their honeymoon.

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Greek fire service officials confirmed that the crash triggered a loud alarm heard across the island, a well-known summer spot in the Cyclades. Emergency services rushed to the scene as smoke billowed over the site, but they were unable to save the three individuals on board. Manolis Fountoulakis, deputy mayor of Sifnos, described the wreckage at the time as a shapeless mass with charred bodies inside.

Resident Accounts and Pilot Experience

Residents reported that the helicopter made a loud, strange noise similar to that of military aircraft before the crash. Giorgos Raikos, 55, was a retired Greek Air Force officer with extensive flying experience, including piloting military Chinook helicopters. The preliminary report noted that the helicopter had completed one earlier flight that day, traveling from Athens International Airport to Syros, Folegandros, and Santorini before returning to Athens without incident.

Tributes and Corporate Responses

Blackstone expressed shock at the tragic passing of Alexander Cromie and his wife Marie Ebert, praising Cromie as beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him. The firm extended its deepest thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Bain & Company described Marie Ebert as a much-loved and deeply respected member of their London team, noting her exceptional job performance and extraordinary future. The consultancy firm expressed devastation at her loss and extended sympathies to the family of the pilot who also lost his life.