Investment Boss in Court Over Alleged Harassment of Former Partner and Wife

Simon Lyons, 45, appeared in court accused of breaching a High Court injunction by sending thousands of emails to his former business partner, Farid Alizadeh, and his wife, Natasha Alizadeh, despite a previous order prohibiting such contact. The case relates to their joint venture, Enstar Capital Ltd, which undertook property developments worth over £100 million.

A former investment executive is facing legal repercussions following allegations of persistent harassment towards his ex-business partner and the partner’s wife. Simon Lyons, aged 45, appeared in Southwark Crown Court today to address charges related to breaching a High Court injunction.

The case stems from a business relationship with Farid Alizadeh, also 45, with whom Lyons co-founded Enstar Capital Ltd in 2004. The pair collaborated on property developments exceeding £100 million in value over the course of their partnership. The initial legal action was taken in 2023 when a High Court judge issued an injunction, specifically under the Protection from Harassment Act, prohibiting Lyons from any form of harassment directed at Mr. Alizadeh and his wife, Natasha Alizadeh, 46.

The current accusations center around a significant volume of unsolicited emails allegedly sent by Lyons to the Alizadehs between January 2024 and March 2025, despite the existing injunction. Lyons is self-representing in court and has previously entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of breaching the injunction. A conviction for this offense carries a potential sentence of up to five years imprisonment.

The trial has been scheduled for April 24, 2028, indicating a complex legal process and a substantial period before resolution. As a condition of his bail, Lyons is currently restricted from any direct or indirect contact with Mr. and Mrs. Alizadeh. This stipulation underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the court’s concern for the Alizadehs’ well-being. The details revealed about Lyons’ background paint a picture of a man accustomed to a privileged lifestyle.

He is a former student of Clifton College, a prestigious public school in Bristol, and currently resides in a high-end apartment located on Grosvenor Crescent, a highly desirable address in close proximity to Buckingham Palace. Enstar Capital Ltd, during its operational years, was involved in several high-profile property developments. One notable project included the £20 million conversion of former office buildings into luxury apartments situated opposite the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, completed in 2015.

This project exemplifies the scale and ambition of the developments undertaken by Lyons and Alizadeh during their partnership. The case raises questions about the potential for disputes to escalate following the dissolution of business relationships, and the legal mechanisms available to protect individuals from harassment. The lengthy delay until the trial date suggests a potentially intricate case involving substantial evidence and legal arguments.

The court proceedings will likely delve into the content and intent of the emails allegedly sent by Lyons, as well as the impact they had on the Alizadehs. The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for both Lyons and the Alizadehs, and may set a precedent for similar cases involving breaches of harassment injunctions.

The focus will be on determining whether the emails constituted harassment as defined by the Protection from Harassment Act, and whether Lyons intentionally violated the terms of the High Court injunction





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