Invisible Wounds: Lebanon's Mental Health Crisis Amid Conflict and Ceasefire Violations

The ongoing conflict in Lebanon, marked by airstrikes and displacement, has triggered a severe mental health crisis. Despite a temporary ceasefire, violations persist, leaving civilians in a state of constant fear. With half the population screening positive for mental health conditions and only about 100 psychiatrists available, the system is overwhelmed. The International Rescue Committee is scaling up support, including a suicide hotline and mobile crisis teams, but funding is precarious. Children are particularly vulnerable, with rising adolescent suicide rates. The article calls for sustained international investment to address the invisible trauma and prevent further loss.

A man walks through the rubble of a building after an Israel i airstrike on May 26, 2026 in Tyre, Lebanon . The conflict has left mothers fearful for their displaced families, students unable to attend school, and one woman who attempted suicide due to hopelessness.

The constant sound of drones and rockets has created a permanent state of disarray. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, yet the suffering of the Lebanese people has gone unnoticed for too long. Although a temporary ceasefire has been in place since April 17, repeated violations undermine any real safety for civilians.

This temporary truce followed renewed escalation after the Iran War, which included Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel and widespread Israeli airstrikes and displacement orders across Lebanon, forcing more than a million people to flee. A genuine ceasefire would bring peace, but it will not heal the invisible wounds or erase the trauma carried by so many. Even before the latest escalation, Lebanon's mental healthcare system was stretched to its limits.

Years of conflict, the pandemic, and economic collapse have resulted in some of the highest rates of mental health conditions in the region. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) reports that half of Lebanon's population has screened positive for depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, huge gaps in mental health services persist, with only an estimated 100 psychiatrists left to serve the country's needs. These challenges motivated my father, Akram, who left Lebanon for the U.S. in 1973, to become a psychiatrist. Experts note that adolescent suicide rates in Lebanon have climbed over the past two months.

Dr. Rabih Chammay, head of the National Mental Health Programme at Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, expects demand for mental health resources to sharply rise after a ceasefire when people emerge from survival mode and begin to internalize their grief. We must ensure that people in conflict zones are not abandoned when psychological trauma becomes most acute.

This is why the IRC supports Lebanon's 24/7 suicide prevention hotline and has scaled up support for its Mobile Crisis Team, which delivers urgent psychological care to those unable to access health facilities. The IRC also promotes "Help是如何运作的," a free five-week program developed by the WHO and Lebanon's National Mental Health Program, accessible via mobile app with weekly phone support.

Additionally, the IRC is expanding "World Relaxation," a self-guided podcast series based on the WHO's evidence-based stress management program. However, these tools require sustained investment to save lives. Global humanitarian funding has decreased, and mental health outcomes are less visible and harder to quantify, making them less of a priority for donors. The IRC's mental health programs are only funded through the summer, and without renewed investment, drastic cuts will be necessary.

As in all crises, children bear the highest cost. At one shelter, I met displaced children including 13-year-old Bassem, whose home was destroyed. He dreams of becoming an architect and proudly showed a drawing of an apartment building with the Lebanese flag. He said, "I love Lebanon," embodying hope.

Children like him need the international community's action now. The situation demands immediate and sustained support for mental health services to address the invisible wounds of conflict





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Lebanon Mental Health Conflict Ceasefire Hezbollah Israel Airstrikes Displacement Trauma IRC Suicide Prevention Humanitarian Aid

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