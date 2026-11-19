Elizabeth George died protecting her grandson Rowan in Pocahontas, Iowa, after a heater caused a blaze. Community mourns hero and raises funds.

Elizabeth 'Lisa' George, a 65-year-old grandmother from Pocahontas, Iowa, sacrificed her life to protect her three-year-old grandson, Rowan George, during a deadly house fire on Friday afternoon. The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 pm when an inferno rapidly engulfed their residence in the small city located approximately 140 miles northwest of Des Moines. Both victims were transported to a local hospital but were formally pronounced dead following the rescue attempts.

Heroic Last Moments of Elizabeth George

Police officials confirmed that Lisa George attempted to shield Rowan with her own body as the fire spread through the home. First responders discovered the two bodies inside the house after extinguishing the flames, with Lisa positioned directly on top of the toddler. The Pocahontas Police Department stated that her actions appeared to be a deliberate effort to save the child's life during the critical moments of the emergency.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI review round-up: ‘A game of staggering scope’

Emergency Response and Fire Investigation

Local residents initiated the emergency response by observing Lisa exit the burning structure and shouting for help before she re-entered the building. Authorities were immediately notified of the potential presence of two individuals inside, prompting firefighters to attempt an entry. However, the intensity of the blaze initially prevented them from reaching the interior. The investigation later identified a baseboard heater in the living room as the origin of the fire, with police ruling out any suspicious circumstances.

Family Mourning Elizabeth and Rowan George

Rowan's mother, Samantha George, expressed profound grief and a sense of disbelief following the loss of her son and mother-in-law. She stated that there were no words adequate to describe the devastation of the event. Samantha explained that she and her husband, Zachary George, were at work when the fire broke out. Lisa had been caring for the toddler as she did on a daily basis, leaving the family to cope with the sudden and catastrophic loss.

Advertisement

Community Support and Funeral Arrangements

The wider Pocahontas community has rallied around the grieving family, with nearly twenty local businesses participating in a fundraising effort. An online fundraiser dedicated to covering funeral expenses and daily costs during their mourning period has already garnered nearly $20,000 in donations. Family members have described Lisa as a hero who loved fiercely and lived on her own terms, with extended relatives praising her unwavering devotion to her family.

Joint Memorial Service for the Victims

Samantha George announced that a joint service will be held for Elizabeth and Rowan to ensure they remain together in death. The viewing is scheduled for Monday night, followed by the funeral service the subsequent morning. The community's response has highlighted the deep impact of the tragedy, with many noting the courage displayed by Lisa in her final moments. A firefighter and a police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the operation, and the family has publicly thanked first responders for their efforts.