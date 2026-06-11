Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna steps down to take a break from football

Kieran McKenna, the manager of Ipswich Town, has announced his decision to step down from his role to take a break from football. McKenna, who guided the club back to the Premier League just weeks ago, cited the need to spend time with his family as the reason for his departure.

Kieran McKenna has announced he is stepping down as Ipswich boss to take a break from football just weeks after guiding the club back to the Premier League .

McKenna, 40, has been strongly linked with the vacant Fulham job in recent days, but the Northern Irishman said he was leaving the Tractor Boys in order to take a break from football and spend time with his family. In a statement on Ipswich’s website, McKenna said: "It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club.

" McKenna was under contract with Ipswich until 2028, having signed a new deal in the summer of 2024 after guiding the club to a second consecutive promotion. He left his role as assistant manager at Manchester United to join Ipswich in December 2021, succeeding Paul Cook. After leading the club out of League One in his first full season in charge, McKenna then took them back to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

The club stuck with McKenna after they suffered relegation, and they secured automatic promotion by finishing second in the Championship last term. McKenna won 105 of his 222 games in charge of the Tractor Boys, with the club scoring more than 400 goals under his management.

"Achieving three promotions in four seasons, in what is your first role as a manager, is an achievement which means Kieran is now rightly discussed in the same breath as the legends of this club," he said in a statement. "The mark he, his staff and his players have made on Ipswich Town and its community will live forever. It has captured a generation.

" Like so many, I am of course gutted that our journey together has come to an end, but I understand and respect the decision he has made after five incredibly intense years. "Kieran will be greatly missed but he and his family leave us with our immense gratitude for all he has done. He will always be welcome at Portman Road.





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Ipswich Town Kieran Mckenna Premier League Fulham Job Northern Irishman Assistant Manager At Manchester United League One Championship Second Consecutive Promotion First Role As A Manager Achievement Legend Community Captured A Generation Step Aside Family Break From Football Take A Break Vacant Fulham Job Under Contract With Ipswich Until 2028 Signed A New Deal In The Summer Of 2024 Succeeding Paul Cook Leading The Club Out Of League One Took Them Back To The Top Flight For The First Secured Automatic Promotion By Finishing Secon Won 105 Of His 222 Games In Charge Of The Trac Club Scoring More Than 400 Goals Under His Man

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