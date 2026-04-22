Ipswich Town Climb Back into Promotion Places with Comeback Win Over Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town defeated Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley, moving back into the Championship's automatic promotion places. Darnell Furlong and Jaden Philogene scored for Ipswich after Greg Docherty had given Charlton an early lead.

Ipswich Town secured a crucial victory in their promotion push, overcoming a shaky start to defeat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley. Charlton took an early lead within the first minute through Greg Docherty, capitalizing on a defensive error from Ipswich's Ben Johnson.

However, Ipswich responded strongly, with Darnell Furlong leveling the score with a stunning strike from 20 yards – his first goal of the season. Jaden Philogene then converted a penalty after the break, completing the comeback and putting Ipswich back into the automatic promotion spots. This win is particularly significant for Ipswich, who had previously struggled on their travels, boasting the worst away record among the Championship's top ten teams.

It marks their first comeback victory away from home this season. The result sees them leapfrog Millwall into second place, with both teams level on points but Ipswich holding a considerable goal difference advantage.

Furthermore, Ipswich have a game in hand, giving them a strong position in the race for promotion alongside champions Coventry City. Charlton, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to mathematically secure their Championship status, though they remain comfortably above the relegation zone with two games remaining. The match saw a dynamic first half, with Charlton's early goal energizing their performance. Ipswich gradually gained control, and Furlong's equalizer shifted the momentum.

The second half was dominated by Ipswich, culminating in Philogene's decisive penalty. Despite late pressure from Charlton, including a frantic eight minutes of added time, Ipswich's defense held firm, aided by impressive saves from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. Charlton now faces crucial fixtures against Hull City and Swansea, needing just one point to confirm their safety, while Ipswich has challenging matches ahead against West Bromwich Albion, Southampton, and QPR.

The victory underscores Ipswich's resilience and their determination to return to the Premier League, while Charlton fights to maintain their Championship status





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