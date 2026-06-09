Iran Accuses United States of Withdrawing World Cup Ticket Allocation Amid Heightened Diplomatic Tensions

The Iranian Football Federation says the US has revoked its ticket quota for Iran's 2026 World Cup matches, citing breaches of FIFA regulations and broader political disputes following recent missile strikes.

The Iran ian Football Federation announced on Tuesday that the United States has withdrawn the ticket allocation it had originally granted for Iran 's matches in the 2026 World Cup , a decision that comes less than three days before the tournament kicks off.

The federation said the move violates FIFA rules that require each participating association to receive eight percent of the tickets for every group‑stage game, which are then distributed through official channels to supporters. Iran had already begun selling tickets for its three group matches - against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt - all scheduled to be played on American soil, and some fans had made travel arrangements based on the confirmed quota.

In a strongly worded statement, the Iranian body condemned the revocation as "contrary to the spirit of international competition and the principle of equality among participating nations" and called on FIFA and the local organisers to enforce the principles of neutrality, fairness and established regulations so that Iranian supporters can attend the games. The dispute over tickets is part of a wider diplomatic clash that has intensified since late February, when the United States and Israel carried out missile strikes on Iranian territory.

In addition to the ticket issue, the United States has been said to have imposed a series of bureaucratic obstacles that impede Iranian supporters and staff, including the refusal to grant visas to several members of the Iranian delegation. The Iranian federation also warned that the lack of tickets means it is now unable to provide even a single seat for its own fans, effectively barring them from the stadiums where the national team will play.

As a result, Iran has shifted its pre‑tournament training base from Tucson, Arizona, to the Mexican border city of Tijuana, a move that underscores the heightened tensions between the two countries. The team's arrival in Mexico was marked by a somber political statement: each player wore a pin bearing the number 168, commemorating the children killed in a U.S. missile strike on a girls' school in Minab on February 28.

This symbolic gesture reflects the broader antagonism that has spilled over from geopolitics into sport. Iran's opening match against New Zealand will be held in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a clash with Belgium in the same city on June 21, and a final group‑stage encounter with Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Meanwhile, hostilities in the region have escalated, with Israel launching fresh air strikes on Iranian military sites in the west and central parts of the country, and Iran responding with missile launches toward Israel. Former President Donald Trump, speaking on his social platform, urged both sides to cease fire, warning that continued retaliation would only perpetuate a cycle of violence that has persisted for decades.

The intertwined narratives of sport, politics and security illustrate how the World Cup, traditionally a celebration of global unity, has become another arena for the ongoing rivalry between Tehran and Washington





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