Iran and U.S. Sign Truce and Framework Deal to End War, Launch Nuclear Negotiations

Iran and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding to immediately cease hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin 60 days of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, amidst fierce domestic criticism in both countries over the terms of the agreement.

In a surprising diplomatic breakthrough, Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States on June 18, 2026, aimed at ending the bitter war between the two nations.

The agreement, negotiated under intense pressure, seeks to halt all hostilities, reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, and initiate a 60-day diplomatic process to resolve the intertwined issues of Iran's nuclear program and the crippling U.S. sanctions that have devastated its economy. The signing, taking place at the presidential office in Tehran, marks a dramatic shift from the previous year of open conflict, which saw direct military strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The MOU is structured as a short-term ceasefire and framework for negotiations, with extensions possible by mutual consent, and includes immediate confidence-building measures such as the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the restoration of pre-war oil transit levels through the Strait. However, the reported contents of the deal have sparked fierce criticism from multiple quarters.

In Washington, Iran hawks have condemned it as a lopsided arrangement that is more generous to Tehran than the 2015 nuclear deal, particularly given the reported U.S. pledge to work with regional partners to establish a reconstruction and economic development fund for Iran worth at least $300 billion. President Donald Trump, who entered the war vowing to dismantle Iran's nuclear program and hinted at regime change, has stated that the American Treasury will not directly contribute to this fund but hopes Gulf states will finance it alongside the release of some Iranian frozen assets.

For Israel, the agreement is viewed with deep alarm across the political spectrum. It is seen as legitimizing Iran's nuclear infrastructure and empowering the ultra-hardline factions within the Iranian state, reflecting a broader pragmatic unease rooted in profound distrust of the United States-a feeling sharply intensified by the trauma of two consecutive American-Israeli wars against Iran conducted while negotiations were already underway.

Iranian officials have reaffirmed their commitment to only civilian nuclear ambitions and agreed to negotiate on enrichment levels, stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, and missile program constraints. The MOU also touches on the future of Iran's regional proxies and partners, a key long-standing demand of Washington and Jerusalem, though Tehran has not yet acquiesced to delimiting that influence. The economic stakes are immense; Iran claims the war and sanctions have cost it approximately $270 billion.

The initial agreement tilts toward Tehran when measured against Trump's original war aims, but the real test lies ahead. The 60-day negotiation period will determine whether this tentative opening can mature into a concrete, comprehensive deal that addresses the fundamental security dilemmas of the region and the stability of global energy markets.

The psychology on both sides-Iran's defensive posture hardened by conflict and America's domestic political fractures-will be essential to assess whether the ceasefire can hold and a lasting diplomatic solution can emerge





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