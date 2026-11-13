Iran Attacks LNG Tanker in Hormuz Strait Amid Rising Tensions

An Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps mine attack on an LNG tanker highlights escalating risks in the Strait of Hormuz. This incident impacts global energy markets and Qatari exports as tensions with the US rise.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces struck an LNG tanker with a mine in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, intensifying a recent pattern of maritime aggression that threatens global energy transit routes. The vessel was navigating an unauthorized and dangerous path through the strait, according to Iran's state media cited by Reuters. This incident marks another escalation in a month where four oil tankers were already hit by explosions in the region.

Mechanism of Strait of Hormuz Control

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy declared that the targeted vessel ignored warnings from Tehran and entered restricted areas of the strait. An official told Al Jazeera that there are no free waters in that zone and that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does not apply to the strait. The official stated that regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed by the laws of the two littoral states that border it.

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US Stance on Iran Energy Deals

Political tensions remain high as American officials assert they do not need a deal with Iran. A spokesperson stated on Thursday that those days have long since passed and that the United States has their money and their strait. This rhetoric comes as hundreds of billions of dollars in funds remain a central point of contention in the ongoing geopolitical standoff between Washington and Tehran.

Impact on Qatari LNG Exports

Data from Kpler shows that exports of liquefied natural gas via the Strait of Hormuz reached significant volumes last month, despite the increasing danger. Loadings at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal exceeded 2.7 million tons in October, yet the total remains far below pre-war levels. The country exported nearly 6.2 million tons in February, highlighting the substantial drop in throughput due to current geopolitical pressures.

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Future of Energy Transit Security

The attacks on vessels carrying energy products through the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in the past month. Iran remains defiant that it controls transits and continues to enforce its own rules in the waterway. The frequency of these incidents suggests that maritime insurance and routing strategies will face continued disruption in the near future.

The intersection of military action and commercial shipping creates immediate uncertainty for global supply chains. Energy markets are closely monitoring the situation as Qatar seeks to maintain its export volumes. The recent mine-and-explosion incident with the LNG vessel serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in vital energy corridors.