Iran Conflict Drives Petrol Prices Sky-High, UK Drivers Face £1 Billion Bill

UK drivers are paying a huge 'war premium' at the pumps due to the Iran conflict, with costs set to hit £1 billion. Despite a potential drop in oil prices, experts warn of continued financial strain. Calls mount to delay fuel duty hikes, as the government benefits from increased VAT revenue.

The escalating cost of the Iran war is poised to inflict a staggering £1 billion burden on UK drivers at the petrol pumps. An in-depth analysis revealed that the additional expenses motorists have incurred since the conflict triggered a surge in forecourt prices have surpassed £920 million and are projected to reach £1 billion by the end of the day.

This financial strain coincides with the Easter holiday travel rush, which saw millions of people hitting the roads, further driving up petrol prices, with average diesel rates nearing a record high of £2 per litre. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as global oil prices have experienced a significant drop, falling by 13% below $100 a barrel, settling at $94.80 following the temporary ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. Experts suggest that if the agreement holds and the Strait of Hormuz remains open for trade, pump prices could potentially decrease by approximately 8p per litre within a matter of weeks, representing a substantial saving of around £4.50 per fill-up.\Despite the potential relief, Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces mounting pressure to postpone the planned fuel duty hike. The RAC Foundation's analysis indicates that the crisis has generated an unexpected windfall of nearly £170 million in additional VAT revenue from increased pump prices over a short period. Critics argue that these unexpected gains should be utilized to delay the 5p per litre fuel duty increase scheduled for September 1st, which would add an extra £3 to the cost of filling up a vehicle. Despite growing calls to follow other nations in eliminating or reducing petrol taxes to support struggling drivers, Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have maintained their commitment to proceed with the planned fuel duty increase. Filling the average 55-litre tank with petrol has already become significantly more expensive, with the cost increasing by nearly £14 since the conflict began on February 28th. Similarly, filling with diesel has surged by almost £27. Yesterday, the average forecourt diesel prices reached 190.62p per litre, less than 9p short of the record 199.09p set in 2022, spurred by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Since February 28th, diesel prices have risen by 34%, while petrol prices have increased by 19% to 157.71p per litre during the same timeframe.\Industry experts offer insights into the current situation. Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, points out that drivers continue to bear a significant 'war premium' at the pumps, while the Exchequer benefits from an unexpected surge in VAT revenue. He notes that even if oil prices continue to decline, they have a considerable distance to go before reaching the pre-conflict level of $70 per barrel, implying that motorists will likely continue to feel the financial strain at the pumps in the coming weeks. Edmund King, AA president, shares a more optimistic view, suggesting that a potential decrease of up to £4.50 per fill-up may be on the horizon. King emphasizes the financial hardship faced by drivers and hauliers due to the conflict and expresses hope that the ceasefire will lead to a reduction in fuel prices. He also advocates for delaying the planned fuel duty increase starting in September to alleviate pressure on household budgets, especially as the winter months approach, when heating and road fuel expenses typically rise. Gordon Balmer, representing the Petrol Retailers Association, welcomes the falling oil prices and anticipates that this trend will translate into lower pump prices. However, he also cautions that the ceasefire is temporary and the market remains volatile. Rachel Reeves had previously announced the fuel duty increase in her Autumn Budget last year. The shadow transport secretary, Richard Holden, criticizes the Labour government's fuel duty hike, calling it ill-timed for families already struggling with tax increases. Commercial shipping through the Strait has decreased by around 95% since the conflict began, impacting Western oil supplies and increasing prices. Changes in oil prices usually take several weeks to reflect at the pumps. The recent announcement that the US President has suspended planned bombings for two weeks as part of the temporary ceasefire, coupled with Tehran's commitment to ending the blockade of the Strait, has raised hopes for further declines in oil prices and subsequently, pump prices, if a permanent peace deal is reached





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