Iran Conflict Fuels £2 Billion Pump Price Surge for UK Drivers

The ongoing conflict in Iran is driving up fuel prices in the UK, costing drivers over £2 billion and leading to calls for the government to reconsider a planned fuel tax hike.

British drivers are facing a substantial financial burden as the ongoing conflict in Iran continues to drive up fuel prices . A recent analysis reveals that motorists will have collectively spent over £2 billion more on petrol and diesel since the start of the conflict, with this figure expected to surpass the £2 billion mark by tomorrow evening.

This surge in costs is directly linked to disruptions in oil supply, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed global oil prices above $110 a barrel. While there was a brief respite with a slight decrease in prices in recent days, the overall trend remains upward, and experts predict that high pump prices will persist for months to come.

The financial impact is particularly acute for diesel drivers, who have accounted for nearly £1.5 billion of the increased costs. The escalating fuel prices have also resulted in a significant VAT windfall for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, with over £300 million in additional revenue collected in just two months.

This unexpected surplus has intensified calls for the Chancellor to reconsider her planned fuel tax hike, scheduled to take effect on September 1st. This hike would reverse a 5p per litre cut introduced in 2022 and add another £3 to the cost of filling an average car. Critics argue that increasing fuel duty during a period of economic hardship would be counterproductive, especially as many other countries are reducing fuel taxes to alleviate the burden on drivers.

The AA President, Edmund King, has stated that proceeding with the tax increase would be an unwise decision, given the cumulative impact of recent pump price shocks – post-Covid disruption, the Ukraine war, and now the conflict in the Middle East. The RAC Foundation’s study highlights the severity of the situation, showing that filling an average 55-litre tank now costs over £13 more for petrol and £26 more for diesel compared to prices on February 28th, when the conflict began.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, emphasizes that there is no immediate end in sight to the high prices, with Brent crude oil remaining well above $100 per barrel. He questions whether the Chancellor should not only maintain her current plans but consider a more substantial change to ease the financial strain on drivers.

While average prices have seen a slight dip – 189p per litre for diesel and 157.13p for petrol today – they remain significantly higher than pre-conflict levels. The Treasury maintains that the increased costs are a direct consequence of the war in Iran and reiterates its commitment to keeping costs down for motorists, pointing to the extension of the 5p fuel duty cut and urging for de-escalation of the conflict





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Fuel Prices Iran Conflict Fuel Duty Petrol Diesel VAT Rachel Reeves RAC Foundation Strait Of Hormuz

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