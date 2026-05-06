Iran Conflict Threatens to Cancel 85,000 Flights in June, Plunging Summer Holidays into Chaos

Travel experts warn that the ongoing Iran conflict could lead to the cancellation of up to 85,000 flights in June, causing chaos for summer holidays. The crisis stems from a jet fuel supply shortage due to the Middle East conflict disrupting supplies since late February. Airlines have already reduced two million seats from May's schedules, and European carriers are responding with fare increases and flight cancellations.

Britain's summer holidays could face severe disruptions as the ongoing Iran conflict threatens to cancel up to 85,000 flights in June, travel experts have warned.

The crisis stems from a jet fuel supply shortage caused by the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted supplies since late February. With the peak travel season approaching, Europe is grappling with soaring fuel prices following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have upended traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This has led to the aviation industry's worst crisis since the pandemic.

The conflict appears to have reached a stalemate, with former US President Donald Trump canceling his 'Project Freedom' initiative to assist vessels leaving the strait after just one day, following requests from mediator Pakistan and other countries. However, Washington now believes it is close to a deal with Iran to reopen the strait and end the war.

Under the proposed agreement, Iran would commit to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, while the US would release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds. Since the war began 67 days ago, the US has been awaiting Tehran's response on several key points within the next 48 hours. President Trump has claimed 'Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement' with Iran. Airlines have already reduced two million seats from May's schedules over the past two weeks.

According to analytics firm Cirium, the total number of seats across all carriers this month dropped from 132,619,704 in mid-April to 130,674,864 in late April. The number of flights decreased by over 13,000 during the same period, from 859,167 to 846,162. Gulf airlines such as Qatar, Etihad, and Emirates have been particularly affected by airspace closures, airport disruptions, and rising fuel costs.

The situation could worsen, with one expert warning that 10% of flights could be at risk in June if supplies continue to be constrained, equating to about 85,000 cancellations. Paul Charles from travel consultancy The PC Agency told the Mail: 'Airlines are now being forced to cut flights and make difficult decisions ahead of the peak season. It is better for them to cancel flights well in advance so that passengers are less inconvenienced than a last-minute change of plan.

As the Iran conflict continues, there will need to be many more cancellations as the jet fuel supply is squeezed.

' Passengers queued at Lisbon Airport in Portugal yesterday as the jet fuel crisis continued. Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz at Musandam in Oman this morning.

'I think carriers may have to look at cutting up to 10 per cent of flights if the squeeze on jet fuel supplies continues. Recent UK government changes in slot rules mean that airlines don't have to fear losing their slots the more they cancel.

' Mr. Charles added that the total number of cancellations depends on the market, as some airlines are less affected than others. However, certain carriers are now planning for the 'worst-case scenario' and a prolonged period of reduced supplies. The average global jet fuel price increased for the first time in a month last week to $181 (£134) per barrel, according to International Air Transport Association data. European airlines are responding to the jet fuel crisis in various ways.

Aegean Airlines expects suspended Middle East flights and a spike in fuel prices to have a 'notable impact' on its first-quarter results. Air France-KLM anticipates a $2.4 billion (£1.8 billion) increase in its fuel bill this year and has downgraded its capacity outlook to an increase of 2% to 4% from 2025, down from a previous expectation of 3% to 5%.

The group has also announced plans to increase long-haul ticket prices to address surging fuel costs, with cabin fares set to rise by €50 (£43) per round trip. KLM, the Dutch arm of the group, has canceled 160 flights in Europe in the coming month due to rising fuel costs. EasyJet has warned of a bigger half-year pre-tax loss of between £540 million and £560 million, including £25 million in extra fuel costs in March.

British Airways owner IAG has said it will raise ticket prices to reflect higher jet fuel costs, stating that despite its fuel hedges, it is 'not immune' to the broader fallout from fuel cost volatility. Lufthansa has unveiled a new 'Economy Basic' low-cost fare option for short- and medium-haul flights, limiting free carry-on bags to only a 'laptop bag or a small backpack.

' The group previously announced the removal of 20,000 short-haul flights from its schedule through October, equivalent to about 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has canceled 1,000 flights in April due to high oil and jet fuel prices, following the cancellation of a 'couple hundred' flights in March. TAP, the Portuguese airline, has said its price hikes will partially mitigate the impact of fuel price changes on its revenue





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