Iran Executes Record Number of People in 2025, Highest in 37 Years, NGOs Report

A new report from Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty reveals a significant surge in executions in Iran during 2025, reaching the highest level in nearly four decades. The report indicates a drastic increase in the number of executions, with at least 1,639 people put to death, a 68% rise from the previous year. The report also highlights the use of executions as a tool to suppress dissent following protests. Concerns are raised about the targeting of minorities and the potential for increased executions if the current regime remains in power.

A joint annual report released by Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) reveals a grim escalation in executions carried out by the Iran ian authorities in 2025. The report indicates that at least 1,639 people were executed, marking the highest number in 37 years and representing a staggering 68 percent increase compared to the 975 executions reported in 2024.

This figure translates to an average of more than four executions per day, highlighting the severity of the situation. The report emphasizes that this is the highest number of executions since IHR began tracking them in 2008 and the most reported since 1989, during the early years of the Islamic revolution. The report also highlights that the executions included 48 women, underscoring the broad scope of those affected by this practice. The NGOs have warned that the current crisis may lead to the extensive use of executions as a tool of oppression and repression if the current regime survives. The crackdown on the January 2026 protests against the authorities, resulted in thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of arrests. Hundreds of detained protesters remain at risk of death sentences and execution after being charged with capital crimes over January 2026 protests. The authorities are using executions to quell dissent and maintain control, according to the director of IHR. Authorities tried to prevent new protests and prolong their crumbling rule by creating fear through executions. Even during the war against Israel and the United States that began on February 28, Iran has hanged seven people in connection with the January protests. The death penalty in Iran is used as a political tool of oppression and repression, with ethnic minorities and other marginalised groups disproportionately represented among those executed





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