Iran Fires on Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Trump Warns Against Blackmail

Iranian gunboats opened fire on cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran reversed a decision to reopen the waterway, citing a US blockade of its ports. President Trump condemned the actions as an attempt to blackmail the US and vowed to maintain a tough stance, while diplomatic efforts continue.

Yesterday, Iran ian gunboats initiated gunfire on cargo ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime passage. This aggressive action occurred shortly after Tehran rescinded a prior decision to reopen the waterway, citing a US declaration to maintain its blockade on Iran ian ports. US President Donald Trump publicly cautioned Iran against attempting to coerce the United States through such maneuvers, asserting that constructive dialogue with Tehran was ongoing.

He characterized Iran's actions as a predictable, albeit frustrating, tactic employed for decades. The President reiterated his commitment to a firm stance against Iranian leadership. Earlier, forces associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating from two gunboats reportedly fired upon merchant vessels north of Oman without prior warning, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). Two Indian-flagged ships, a supertanker laden with two million barrels of Iraqi oil and a container vessel, signaled that they had been struck by gunfire while attempting to traverse the strait. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. However, Indian diplomats conveyed their profound disquiet regarding the incident to Iran's ambassador. A subsequent report from a US security official indicated that the IRGC had also engaged a third commercial ship within the channel. In a separate occurrence approximately three miles off the Omani coast, the captain of a cruise ship alerted the UKMTO to a sighting of a splash in close proximity to the passenger vessel. Meanwhile, on social media, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared his navy's readiness to deliver further setbacks to its adversaries. This declaration followed President Trump's earlier statement that the American blockade would remain in effect until Iran entered into a comprehensive agreement with the US, which would include addressing its nuclear program. The escalating tension over the Strait of Hormuz risked exacerbating the global energy crisis, particularly after oil prices had begun to decline earlier in the week on hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran. Prior to Tehran's reimposition of the closure, a convoy comprising eight tankers successfully transited the strait. US Central Command data indicates that US forces have directed 23 ships to return to port since the blockade's commencement. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that US forces are preparing for potential boardings of ships with ties to Iran in the coming days. Iran had initially agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. However, Tehran subsequently contended that the US blockade of its ports constituted a violation of that agreement. In Turkey, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, speaking at a diplomatic forum, implored Tehran to permit the resumption of international shipping, emphasizing the strait's vital importance to global economies. Iranian state media reported that Iran's national security council was reviewing new proposals put forth by the United States. The ceasefire in Lebanon faced renewed pressure after a French paratrooper was killed and three colleagues were injured during an attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol in southern Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron attributed responsibility to Hezbollah, a claim vehemently denied by the group





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States Donald Trump Maritime Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Expresses Optimism for Swift Peace Deal with Iran Following Strait of Hormuz ReopeningPresident Trump stated that a peace deal with Iran should progress quickly, following the Islamic Republic's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz will be open for all commercial vessels. He highlighted that most points of the deal are already negotiated and expressed confidence in completing the transaction. However, tensions remain as Iran's parliamentary speaker indicated passage through the strait would be regulated and require Iranian authorization, despite the US president's earlier announcement of a 'completely open' passage.

Read more »

Donald Trump threatens Iran with ceasefire end while uncertainty over Strait of Hormuz continuesLatest on US-Iran war after Donald Trump hints he might not extend ceasefire while ships are passing through Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, issuing warning to TrumpTehran has reimposed restrictions on ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz claiming US 'violation'

Read more »

Trump slams Iran's move on Strait of Hormuz with four-word warningThe Middle East nation reportedly went back on its decision to open the vital shipping passage

Read more »

Trump four-word response after Iran backpedals on opening Strait of HormuzThe Middle East nation reportedly went back on its decision to open the vital shipping passage

Read more »

Trump Convenes Emergency Meeting Amid Escalating Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz CrisisPresident Donald Trump held an emergency meeting with his inner circle to discuss the intensifying confrontation with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, following Iranian gunboat fire on cargo ships and the re-imposition of a blockade on the vital oil transit route. The crisis unfolds as a fragile ceasefire between the two nations nears its expiration, raising concerns about renewed military conflict and potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Read more »