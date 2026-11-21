Sixteen-year-old Sogand Sayyadi was murdered in Kermanshah, Iran, in an alleged honour killing following a dispute over her marriage choice, highlighting stalled legal protections for women.

Sixteen-year-old Sogand Sayyadi was found dead in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah, western Iran, on November 15. The teenager had explicitly warned her high school administrators that her father, Kioumars Sayyadi, would harm or kill her if she returned home with him. Her death occurred just one day after school officials summoned her father to the institution.

Kermanshah Honour Killing Mechanism Details

The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights reports that Kioumars Sayyadi severely beat his daughter in front of classmates and school staff following the summons. This assault allegedly continued outside the school premises, where sources claim he repeatedly slammed Sogand's head against a wall. The organisation states that he murdered her the following day in what is described as an honour killing, alleging that he threw her from the fifth floor of their family home.

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School Roles and Official Denials

While initial reports suggest the father was summoned due to his daughter's contact with a prospective suitor he opposed, local officials offer conflicting accounts. The Kermanshah education department stated that Kioumars Sayyadi visited the school only to collect academic records and arrange Sogand's transfer to Gilan-e Gharb. School principal Hamidreza Karimi has denied that the visit was related to a marriage dispute. Despite these denials, the school principal was arrested on suspicion of negligence, alongside Kioumars, who faces charges of assault and murder.

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Regional Femicide Context and Statistics

Sogand's death is part of a broader crisis of violence against women in Iran. Between March 21 and October 13, at least 84 women and girls were killed, with perpetrators known to the victims in 75 cases. Hengaw reports that in 2025 alone, there were at least 207 femicides, including 31 suspected honour killings. Of these, thirteen women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, ten after seeking divorce, and ten were victims of child marriage.

Likes Cases and Legal System Loopholes

The case of Nesa Alizadeh, a sixteen-year-old from West Azerbaijan Province, illustrates similar patterns. She was allegedly strangled by her father on October 29 after he considered her choice of marriage partner a source of dishonour. Although her father attempted a hasty burial, police suspicion led to a forensic examination that confirmed strangulation, resulting in his confession and custody. These incidents occur despite calls for legislation to protect women, which have stalled for over a decade due to Iran's Islamic Penal Code. Article 301 exempts fathers from retaliatory execution for killing their children, often resulting in prison sentences of three to ten years for honour killings, whereas standard murder carries the death penalty.