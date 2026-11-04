Iran IRGC Destroys Four Oil Tankers Near Hormuz Strait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed four oil tankers after they entered prohibited waters south of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a sharp decline in regional exports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) confirmed the destruction of four oil tankers that struck naval mines in the area south of the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred within a zone explicitly proscribed by Iran as prohibited for navigation, marking a significant escalation in maritime security threats in the region.

Mechanism of Naval Mine Attacks

According to reports from the IRGC, the vessels were damaged or sunk after hitting underwater explosives placed in the restricted waters. This event highlights the deteriorating security situation in and near the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a higher number of attacks on tankers in recent weeks following a post-war peak in September.

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Stakeholder Positions and Analyst Views

George Morris, an analyst at Vortexa, stated that October data shows Middle East seaborne oil exports have pulled back slightly from recent post-war highs due to heightened risks in the Strait of Hormuz. Kpler has tracked a one-million-barrels-per-day drop in total crude oil and condensate exports during this period.

Real-World Impact on Export Volumes

Exports of crude oil, condensate, and fuels from the Middle East slipped to 17.1 million barrels per day in October, down from 18.9 million barrels per day in September. Crude and condensate flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Oman are estimated to have dropped to 16.1 million barrels per day in October from 17.09 million barrels per day in September.

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Challenges in Maritime Tracking Methods

Tanker-tracking services caution that the numbers could be revised up as more details on shipments, especially shuttle shipments, emerge in the coming days. Oil flows from the Middle East region have materially increased since the lows in April and May, but intensified attacks and explosions are making tracking shipments difficult.

Tanker-trackers increasingly rely on satellite imagery to confirm movements because vessels are often switching off transponders to avoid detection when transiting the Strait of Hormuz. These operational changes reflect the growing tension and strategic maneuvers employed by shipping companies to mitigate risks in contested waters.