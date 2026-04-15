Iran Mocks Trump with Fiery Video of Jesus Casting Him into Hell

The Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan released a propaganda video showing Jesus Christ throwing Donald Trump into hell, following Trump's controversial AI-generated image of himself as Jesus and his public dispute with Pope Francis.

In a provocative display of political commentary, the Iran ian Embassy in Tajikistan has released a propaganda video depicting former US President Donald Trump being cast into hell by Jesus Christ . This release comes amidst ongoing criticism leveled at Trump following his controversial posting of an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, an act that followed a public dispute with Pope Francis .

The video begins with a somber voice declaring, "Your reckoning has come," setting a tone of impending judgment. Shortly after, the visual depicts Jesus Christ dramatically intervening, striking Trump and causing him to bleed and cry out as he plummets into a fiery abyss. This symbolic imagery serves as a pointed jab at Trump's recent actions and rhetoric. The initial friction with Pope Francis reportedly stemmed from the Pontiff's condemnation of White House pronouncements and a call for peace in the Middle East. Trump responded by labeling the Pope as 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.' The controversy escalated when Trump shared an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform, portraying himself as Jesus Christ performing a healing, with the American flag prominently displayed. This action drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including some of his own supporters and members of the Catholic community, who perceived it as a blasphemous act. Trump later deleted the image, claiming he intended it to represent himself as a Red Cross doctor and wished to avoid any confusion. However, his prior statements indicated a strained relationship with Pope Francis, whom Trump had characterized as 'very liberal' and lacking in his approach to crime. He also accused the Pope of appeasement regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions and expressed disapproval of the Pontiff's stance on American foreign policy decisions, specifically mentioning Venezuela. The Pope, in turn, communicated a sense of being unafraid of Trump's pronouncements. Trump continued his public discourse, defending potential military actions involving Iran and reiterating his criticisms of the Pope's views on international security and drug trafficking. The Pope's recent statements, emphasizing peace and rejecting displays of power and self-idolatry, also contrasted sharply with Trump's confrontational stance. Furthermore, the Pope had publicly deemed Trump's threats regarding Iran as 'truly unacceptable.' The timing of the Iranian Embassy's video, coinciding with the Pope's travels and Trump's continued engagement with international affairs, highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the use of digital media for propaganda purposes. Adding another layer to the narrative, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz would be 'permanently open' following alleged secret discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who Trump claimed had agreed to cease arming Iran. This claim, presented with a boastful prediction of a warm reception from Xi, suggests an attempt by Trump to project influence and assert diplomatic victories on the international stage, further embedding his actions within a broader context of global political maneuvering and media engagement





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