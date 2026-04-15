Iran Mocks Trump with Jesus-Tossed-to-Hell Propaganda Video Amidst Papal Feud

Iran's embassy in Tajikistan released a propaganda video depicting Donald Trump being cast into hell by Jesus Christ, a direct response to Trump's AI-generated image of himself as Jesus and his escalating dispute with Pope Francis. The video follows a series of controversial statements and actions by Trump concerning the Pope, Iran's nuclear program, and international relations.

In a striking display of political theater and digital defiance, Iran has responded to recent actions by former US President Donald Trump with a provocative propaganda video . The Iran ian Embassy in Tajikistan released a clip on Wednesday depicting Trump being dramatically cast into hell by Jesus Christ , a move interpreted as a pointed mockery of Trump's controversial online behavior. This release follows a period of intense criticism directed at Trump for his posting of an AI-generated image that portrayed him as Jesus. This AI image itself stemmed from a heated exchange with Pope Francis , which had already drawn significant public attention.

The propaganda video opens with a somber, foreboding voice declaring, 'Your reckoning has come.' This ominous introduction sets the stage for a dramatic visual narrative. In the seconds that follow, the figure of Jesus Christ is shown descending swiftly from behind, delivering a forceful punch to Trump. The impact causes Trump to bleed and emit screams as he plunges into a fiery abyss, symbolizing eternal damnation. This imagery is a direct riposte to Trump's earlier actions and rhetoric, particularly his confrontational stance towards the Vatican.

The initial spark for this international exchange ignited when Pope Francis reportedly condemned inflammatory rhetoric emanating from the White House and advocated for peace in the Middle East. In response, Trump publicly rebuked the pontiff, labeling him as 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.' This public disagreement quickly escalated. Trump then courted further controversy by sharing an AI-generated image on his social media platform, Truth Social. The image depicted him dressed in flowing red and white robes, performing a healing gesture while the American flag waved prominently in the background. This portrayal, reminiscent of religious iconography, drew immediate backlash from a wide spectrum of users, including his own supporters and members of the Catholic community.

Adding to the controversy, Trump had previously suggested that Pope Francis (referred to as Leo, 70, in the text) owed his position to his American nationality, stating, 'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican.' He further elaborated on his dissatisfaction with the Pope, describing him as 'a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime.' Trump also voiced concerns about the Pope's perceived stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, accusing him of 'toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon.' He explicitly stated, 'I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,' and expressed disapproval of the Pope's views on the United States' actions in Venezuela, particularly concerning drug trafficking and prison releases into the US.

Despite the controversy, Trump later deleted the AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, explaining that he did not want to cause confusion. He claimed he had intended the image to represent him as a Red Cross doctor, a justification met with skepticism by many. The Pope, in a measured response, indicated he had 'no fear' of Trump. However, Trump continued his verbal sparring, defending his administration's military actions. The Pope's public addresses, particularly a call for an end to the 'idolatry of self and money' and the 'display of power,' as well as his condemnation of Trump's threats against Iran as 'truly unacceptable,' underscored the deepening rift.

The situation took another turn on Wednesday when Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz was 'permanently open,' attributing this development to secret talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump claimed that Xi had agreed to cease arming Iran and predicted a warm reception at an upcoming meeting. He stated on Truth Social, 'China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again.' This announcement, made concurrently with the Iranian embassy's video release, added another layer of geopolitical tension and public relations maneuvering.

The Iranian embassy's video serves as a powerful visual metaphor, using religious symbolism to critique and ridicule a prominent global political figure. By depicting Trump being forcibly sent to hell by a divine figure, the clip amplifies the existing animosity and distrust between Iran and the United States, particularly under Trump's influence. The video's dissemination through official diplomatic channels underscores the sophisticated use of propaganda in contemporary international relations, leveraging digital platforms to convey strong political messages and rally public opinion





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