Iran Mocks Trump with Video of Jesus Throwing Him into Hell Amidst Papal Feud

Iran's embassy in Tajikistan has released a propaganda video depicting Jesus Christ throwing Donald Trump into hell, a response to Trump's controversial AI-generated image of himself as Jesus and his public dispute with the Pope over foreign policy and crime.

In a striking act of political commentary, the Iran ian Embassy in Tajikistan has released a provocative propaganda video depicting former US President Donald Trump being cast into hell by Jesus Christ . This dramatic visual was shared on Wednesday, amidst ongoing criticism directed at Trump for his recent use of an AI-generated image that portrayed him as Jesus, a move that followed a heated exchange with the Pope. The video opens with a somber voice declaring, "Your reckoning has come.

" Moments later, the imagery shifts to show Jesus Christ swiftly descending upon Trump from behind, delivering a forceful punch that causes Trump to bleed and cry out as he plunges into a fiery abyss. The dispute between Trump and the Pope originated when the pontiff decried rhetoric emanating from the White House and advocated for peace in the Middle East. Trump responded by characterizing the Pope as "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy." He further fueled controversy by disseminating an AI-generated depiction of himself as Jesus, which elicited negative reactions from both his typical supporters and Catholic individuals across social media platforms. This incident occurred after Trump asserted that Pope Francis, identified as Leo, 70, was appointed Pope solely because he was American, stating, "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican." The video released by the Iranian Embassy illustrates this narrative, with Jesus physically apprehending Trump and sending him to eternal damnation. The depiction highlights the intensity of the perceived divine judgment, with the visual of Trump's descent into hell underscored by the foreboding narration. Previously, an image shared on Truth Social showed Trump adorned in red and white robes, appearing to heal an individual with his hand, with an American flag visible in the backdrop. Trump later removed the image, explaining that he had intended it to represent him as a Red Cross doctor and did not wish to cause confusion. He commented, "Normally I don't like doing that, but I didn't want to have anybody be confused. People were confused." Earlier, Trump had expressed his dissatisfaction with Pope Francis, stating, "I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime." Trump also accused the head of the Catholic Church, an organization with 1.4 billion followers, of "toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon." He reiterated his stance on Truth Social, writing, "I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." He further elaborated, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country." Pope Francis, in response, indicated that he has "no fear" of Trump. However, Trump once again criticized the Pope on Tuesday night, defending his administration's potential military actions against Iran. On Saturday, the Pope urged worshippers at St Peter's Basilica to reject materialism and warfare, proclaiming, "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!" The previous week, he had also voiced disapproval of Trump's threats against Iran, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," a statement the Pope deemed "truly unacceptable." Following these exchanges, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz "permanently open" on Wednesday, following alleged secret negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, claiming that Xi had agreed to cease arming Iran. Trump announced this development on Truth Social, humorously anticipating a "big, fat, hug" from Xi at an upcoming meeting. He posted, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again." This declaration suggests a significant diplomatic maneuver, framing the opening of a crucial global waterway as a direct result of his interactions with China and a benefit to the international community





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