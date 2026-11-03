Iran Oil Strike Report Drives Brent Crude To 97.07 Dollars

Brent crude oil prices rose to 97.07 dollars per barrel after WSJ reported US strikes on Iran Qeshm Island. President Trump claimed victory in the conflict.

Brent crude oil prices surged to 97.07 dollars per barrel following a report by The Wall Street Journal. The publication cited unnamed United States officials who identified Iran's Qeshm Island as the target of recent military action. These officials described the incident as the latest in a series of limited strikes that Washington has secretly carried out over the past few weeks.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Oil Markets

The Wall Street Journal report directly counters earlier media narratives suggesting ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war. Previous coverage had indicated that President Trump was not determined to resume strikes on Iran. However, this new intelligence regarding military activity on Iranian soil has significantly altered market sentiment. Traders are now reassessing the stability of global oil supplies amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Also read Tucker Carlson Warns of Imminent US Nuclear Strike on Iran

Trump Asserts Victory Over Iran Conflict

President Trump addressed the media on Monday regarding the status of the conflict with Iran. He stated, "We had a war with Iran. We won," according to quotes provided by The Wall Street Journal. The President further clarified his perspective on the current situation by adding, "I don't know if you even call it a war because we haven't been doing any fighting for months." His comments suggest a belief that the active combat phase has concluded, even as reports of secret strikes persist.

Analysts Note Risk Premium Return to Prices

Market analysts observed that the report added a degree of risk premium back into the oil price. KCM Trade analyst Tim Waterer told Reuters that the news arrived just as markets were starting to price in a more diplomatic path. He noted that this reminder of ongoing military activity has flipped the tone of the market. The sudden shift highlights how sensitive oil prices are to geopolitical developments.

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Diplomatic Hopes Versus Military Reality

Earlier in the week, hopes for a diplomatic solution drove oil prices lower. Traders largely ignored statements from Iran that all seven of its conditions would need to be met for a peace deal. Instead, they focused on the fact that talks were being held between Iranian and Qatari officials. The new report on strikes has complicated these diplomatic narratives and introduced uncertainty into the market.

Sustainability Of Rally Depends On Supply Disruption

Some market participants believe the war premium is already factored into current prices. Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva stated that fresh headlines alone may struggle to sustain another rally without concrete evidence of further disruption to physical supplies. She emphasized that critical energy infrastructure must be affected for prices to rise further. The market now waits to see if these secret strikes will lead to tangible supply interruptions or remain contained.