Helia Fattahi, 19, was killed by her parents Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi in Sanandaj. The femicide marks a spike in so-called honour killings in Iran.

Emergency responders arrived at a home in the western Iran ian city of Sanandaj on Saturday to find a young woman in critical condition, but the situation had rapidly deteriorated into a tragedy. Police and medical personnel discovered Helia Fattahi, a nineteen-year-old university student, who had been subjected to severe physical abuse. Her parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi, were present at the scene and subsequently confessed to the attack. The case has drawn immediate international attention as yet another example of gender-based violence in the region.

Murder Details and Arrest of Helia Fattahi Parents

The specific sequence of events leading to the death of Helia Fattahi reveals a brutal premeditation. The teenager had disclosed her pregnancy to her family just one week prior to her death. At the time of the incident, she was two months pregnant. Her father, Voria Fattahi, had filed a legal complaint against her on Saturday, indicating that family tensions were already high. When the family returned home, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi allegedly forced their daughter to consume approximately thirty anticonvulsant pills.

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After the ingestion of the medication, the parents allegedly beat Helia Fattahi severely. Upon realizing that their daughter was still alive despite the overdose and physical assault, they allegedly suffocated her with a pillow. The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, a group that monitors human rights abuses in Iran, reported these details based on witness accounts and police sources. Both parents were arrested later that day by local law enforcement.

Confessions and Competing Narratives on the Motive

Official statements from the police regarding the motive for the murder differ significantly from the accounts provided by human rights advocates. Local police cited the parents and stated that the killing was motivated by family disputes. However, this explanation contradicts the perspective of Hengaw and another rights group called Hana. Both organizations described the murder as a so-called honour killing, a practice often used to justify the elimination of women perceived to have brought shame to the family.

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The contradiction between the official police narrative and the human rights groups highlights the broader context of how such crimes are classified and prosecuted in Iran. Sources familiar with the investigation added that the parents confessed to killing their daughter when emergency medical personnel arrived at the family home. The refusal to acknowledge the honour-based motive may have legal implications for the severity of the punishment the parents face.

Pattern of Femicide in Recent Weeks

The death of Helia Fattahi is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of violence against women in Iran. It marks the third killing of a young woman or girl in less than a week to draw nationwide attention. On November 18, Sadaf Haghbin, a twenty-three-year-old, was shot dead at her birthday party in Gilan province. Local media reported that a former boyfriend was the gunman, and the Khabaronline news site indicated the likely motive was her refusal to marry him.

Earlier in the week, on 15 November, the body of Sogand Sayyadi was discovered in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah. The sixteen-year-old student had explicitly warned her high school the day before that if she went home with her father, he would hurt her or even kill her. Her death occurred a day after administrators at Razvan Girls' High School allegedly summoned her father upon learning she had been in contact with a prospective suitor whom he opposed.

Sogand Sayyadi Case and Legal Consequences

The circumstances surrounding the death of Sogand Sayyadi mirror the violence seen in the Helia Fattahi case. Hengaw claimed that Kioumars Sayyadi, the father, severely beat his daughter in front of classmates and school staff. The assault allegedly continued outside the school, where he repeatedly slammed her head against a wall. Sources stated that Kioumars Sayyadi murdered her the next day by throwing her from the fifth floor of the family home.

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Legal repercussions have begun to follow these allegations. Kioumars Sayyadi was detained on suspicion of assault and murder. Additionally, the school principal was arrested on suspicion of negligence, according to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency, citing provincial chief prosecutor Hamidreza Karimi. The education department in Kermanshah offered a different account, stating that the father visited to collect academic records and arrange a transfer to Gilan-e Gharb, a town in western Iran.

Statistics on Honour Killings and Femicide

The frequency of these tragic events has prompted calls for data transparency and action. According to Hengaw, there were at least 207 femicides across Iran in 2025. Of these cases, at least 31 involved suspected so-called honour motives. The organization reported that thirteen women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, ten were killed after seeking divorce, and ten were victims of child marriage, killed by their husbands.

Other sources provide further insight into the prevalence of these crimes. Iran International reported that at least 84 women and girls were killed between March 21 and October 13. In 75 of those cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims. Notably, eight under-age girls were killed by fathers, brothers, or other blood relatives. Another recent victim, Nesa Alizadeh, a sixteen-year-old student from Kalvans village, was allegedly strangled to death by her father on October 29. Her father considered her choice of partner a source of dishonour and forcibly dragged her back home before the murder took place.