Iran is reportedly planning further attacks on US airbases in the UK, prompting the Pentagon to move aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Iran is planning further attacks on US airbases in the UK, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail. The report followed the revelation that the Pentagon had withdrawn at least a dozen aircraft from RAF Mildenhall, a Royal Air Force base in Suffolk, after Iran ian threats to US military sites.

Nine air-to-air refuelling tankers were among the aircraft moved from RAF Mildenhall on Monday to other bases in the UK, Germany and Spain. The evacuation was prompted by concern from US authorities about the security threat from Tehran.

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Iran Plans Low-Level Attacks Through Criminal Proxies

Iran is now seeking to carry out low-level attacks on other US airbases by using criminal proxies in the UK, sources told the Daily Mail. The hostile state is reportedly emboldened by the disruption caused by an alleged plot to target RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in September.

The US is likely to keep moving aircraft because it takes an extremely risk-averse approach to any threat against its expensive assets or personnel. The Mail understands there was no direct threat to RAF Mildenhall, but the Pentagon did not want to take chances on learning that Iran was planning to target US military sites.

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RAF Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent US refuelling wing in the European combat zone. The wing operates the KC-135 Stratotanker.

MI5 Warns Iran Is Targeting Harder Military Sites

Sir Ken McCallum, the head of MI5, signalled last month a change in Iran's objectives. Previously, the regime focused on Jewish and Israeli targets, dissidents, journalists and perceived opponents.

In a speech at the Thames House headquarters, Sir Ken McCallum said Tehran now has ambitions to come at harder targets like military sites. He added that the alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford was not unique in the UK.

In that case, a major incident was declared after five men were arrested in three vans loaded with suspected explosives. The suspected explosives later turned out to be a single container of petrol.

Although the alleged plot led by an Iranian handler was not sophisticated, it had a major impact. The US decided to pull its B-1 bombers out of the Gloucestershire base, which had been used to launch airstrikes against Iran during the war in the Middle East.

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Political Reaction Over Iran War and US Bases

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the US is seeing positive momentum toward an end to the conflict with Iran. Whitehall sources say the threat in Britain is expected to endure even after that conflict ends.

Alicia Kearns, the shadow foreign minister, warned that Burnham must take defence seriously or allies will not trust the UK. A US official said that US air force aircraft rotate between installations and operating locations for a variety of reasons.

In Washington, US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth described efforts to impeach him over the Iran war as a stunt. He accused Thomas Massie, the Republican behind the proposed impeachment vote, of sabotage and of trying to damage Mr Trump. Hegseth insisted the US had achieved a flawless win against Iran.

More than 12,000 US military personnel are stationed in the UK, operating from more than a dozen bases. Security at those sites is limited by the sheer acreage they occupy, and aircraft on the ground are often visible from publicly accessible positions.